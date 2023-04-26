MIDDLETON — The Middleton baseball team had a tall task in front of them headed into this season: Transitioning from Class 4A up to 5A.
The Vikings have adjusted well into the 5A level of play and have positioned themselves to manufacture a great postseason run.
“I knew our guys were up for the challenge and their work ethic, their character, and their integrity has really carried them,” said coach Bryan Swygart. “They don’t fear anyone, but they certainly respect everyone. That opportunity to play hard every day is something that they hold near and dear.”
Middleton has pieced together an impressive season up this point by stringing together an 18-3 record, while handling most opponents in dominant fashion. They were also unbeaten in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play before a 5-3 loss to Eagle on Tuesday dropped them to 9-1 in league play.
In their three losses, the Vikings only lost by five runs combined, proving that they hang tight against even the best of their competition.
The Vikings are a well-oiled unit led by senior Robert Orloski, who leads the team with the highest batting average and poses a consistent threat on the mound with a 1.40 earned run average.
“I just try to trust my stuff; I’ve worked very hard. I don’t put any extra pressure on myself, and I go out there to try and perform for the team,” Orloski said about how he positions himself to be impactful in any position the team needs from him.
The Vikings’ pitching staff is complemented well by their sophomore closer, Brock Silvers. Leading the Vikings with 0.81 ERA, Silvers has risen to become a valuable asset, as he also ranks third on the team in batting average. Silvers, as an underclassman, has his sights set for the Vikings as they approach each game with an opportunity to get closer to their end goal.
“We’re going to try and win a state championship,” Silvers said regarding where he wants to see the Vikings finish up this season.
The Vikings came away with third place in the Class 4A State Tournament last spring and have worked their way back into the conversation, but this year being in the 5A ranks. With their success at this point through the season, Middleton has been recognized by Prep Baseball Report as a Top 25 ranked team out of the West Region, which includes states such as California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Oregon. This is the first time an Idaho team has been included on this list since its inception back in 2005.
With this being the final week of the regular season, the Vikings are ready to attack each day to further their season and work their way toward capturing a shot at greatness.
“We live for the postseason. I mean our whole year is directed at what we can do in a district scenario and a state scenario, and our goal is to win both,” Swygart said on his team’s ambitions over the past year building up to this point of the season.
The Vikings have positioned themselves for a great opportunity to clinch a spot in the SIC championship series and lock in an automatic bid to the state tournament if they can go out and handle business against Kuna Thursday night. They close the regular season Friday at Meridian.
Coming off a tough Tuesday night against Eagle to put an end to their 10-game win streak should be a great opportunity for the Vikings to regather themselves and to take care of business against the Kavemen (8-9, 5-4 SIC).
“We try not to look too big picture and we try not to look too far ahead,” Swygart said. “If you do it, you know, there’s a lot of things that you can’t control beyond what’s right in front of you. We really work hard to focus on that thing right in front of us.”