Marc Harris looks back on his 40-year head baseball coaching career and wonders how he made it so long.
Things didn't start well, but he finished with a flourish.
The sport he has had a lifelong passion for took a while to get started. He didn't play baseball when he was in high school. He attended a large school in the Seattle area and was intimidated to turn out.
"I played as a little boy and I wasn't very good," Harris said.
His first eight years at Nampa Christian were less than spectacular. His combined record in that stretch was 25-72.
"The '80s were pretty rough. I wasn't prepared to be a head coach," Harris said.
Rewind to how he ultimately got into coaching. His first steps out of high school pushed him into the working grind quickly as an auto mechanic. But he didn't want to spend a career working under hoods of vehicles.
So he enrolled at a two-year Baptist college in Portland. The school moved east down the freeway to The Dalles, Oregon, and became a four-year school.
Harris asked the school's baseball coach if he could try out for the team.
"I made the team but I wasn't tremendously good," Harris said. "But I played all four years."
He ended up getting a degree in teaching and applied for jobs in Alaska, Oregon and Idaho. That job in Idaho — at Nampa Christian, as it turned out — needed a social studies teacher, a head baseball coach and a head wrestling coach.
Nampa Christian offered a job and Harris accepted in 1982. He never left.
Harris, 65, isn't leaving the school just yet, but he's taking a step toward full retirement. He has stepped down as the school's wildly successful coach. He will continue as a part-time teacher and assist with athletic administrative duties.
Historically speaking, Harris' career accomplishments rank among the best Idaho has produced. His final 27 teams made state appearances. Six of his final seven teams (not including the season canceled due to COVID-19) won State 2A championships including two consecutive titles before retirement.
His two teams before his final state title stretch were state runners-up.
Nampa Christian won 18 league titles, 17 district titles and 12 state championships among other feats under Harris. He finished with a 635-280 record and a .693 winning percentage.
After that 25-72 start, his teams in the 1990s were 174-71; his teams from 2000-09 were 198-69; and his teams from 2010-19 were 182-74. His final three teams, including a 3-0 start in 2020 before COVID-19, were 56-2.
The 2022 team loses 10 to graduation, but Harris said much talent remains in the program.
"I didn't ride the elephant to the cliff and jump off," Harris said.
Harris contemplated retiring a couple times before last month. One time came after his youngest son graduated in 2014.
"But I really thought that giving up what was my passion and doing nothing ... I wasn't ready to do that," Harris said.
Little did Harris know that his next four teams would do something no 2A school had done before — win four straight state titles.
So after the fourth straight title, thoughts of retirement emerged. But he coached another year, and that's when the freshmen asked Harris to coach them through their senior season, the just completed season.
He talked with his wife, Teresa, and she agreed that he should make the commitment.
"I'm sure she wished I had retired then but she was good with me continuing," said Harris, who celebrates 39 years of marriage this month.
Harris said advice from late Wilder baseball, basketball and football coach Danny Cagle helped him in his early years.
"He had one of the best small school teams around," Harris said. "They used to kick our butts so bad. I asked him 'coach, how do I get my team to win like you do?' He said 'coach, let them play when they play and coach them at practice.'
"I was super intense. I think I overwhelmed kids. I just had an incredible passion and desire to do well."
Things started turning around in the 1990s and Harris said the big reason for that was the hiring of Guy Jones as an assistant.
"He had three boys who were pitchers for us," Harris said. "All of them were studs and Guy was my pitching coach. I learned to let good coaches come in and do situational things."
Two fields are named after Harris — the old high school field on Orchard Avenue and at the present field at the school on Flamingo Avenue.
Harris has fond memories of the old field.
"We had chicken wire backstops, no dugouts and an (irrigation) canal running through center field when I took over," Harris said. "It was in rough shape. We built dugouts, filled the canal and put sprinklers in. We won six (state) championships there."
Harris said it wouldn't be fair to point out a favorite team, but he did point to the first state title in 1996.
"My wife said I was happier that day ('96) than on our wedding day," Harris said, laughing.
That was the first of three titles in a row and four in five years.
The '98 title culminated a stretch where Nampa Christian went 78-1 and 2 1/2 years without losing a game — including a 61-game winning streak.
"There are a lot of special parts in my career," Harris said. "You don't always have to win it (a state title) to be special either. So many things have to go right to win. You can be the better team and not win. There are injuries, bad plays and bad weather. It's like the old adage — you can't win the Kentucky Derby with a plow horse.
"I just hung around long enough for good things to happen."
Harris is glad that he has some time to ease into retirement before next spring.
"I'm glad I rode the horse to the end," Harris said. "I know I'm going to miss it terribly. Everybody looks at me like I'm such a great coach. I've had great people so I've tried to stay out of the way.
"I'm a little guy who didn't have a ton of talent that played at a Baptist college that's now closed."
Harris is thankful to have taught and coached at a Christian school.
"I think in the early part of my job I didn't do a good enough job for God," Harris said. "In retrospect I think I frustrated God some. I've told all my kids they're in school to learn how to be good citizens of Heaven and earth."
Passing along that kind of wisdom can't be measured in wins.