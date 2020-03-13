The Timberline softball team held off a late Rocky Mountain rally Friday.
After the Grizzlies scored six runs to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, Malia Smith singled on a 1-1 count to score the winning run, as Timberline topped Rocky Mountain 8-7 in eighth innings in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Smith went 2 for 5 with three RBI, Tara Dittman was 3 for 4 and Amber Thornton reached base on three walks to lead Timberline.
Pitcher Amber Thornton went eight innings for Timberline, finishing with 14 strikeouts.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 21, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 10, 6 INNINGS: The Mavericks scored 14 runs in the sixth in the wild 5A SIC game.
Hannah Brooke went 5 for 5 with four RBI and Oakleigh Kearby went 2 for 5 with four RBI to lead Mountain View.
BOISE 15, CAPITAL 14: Brooklyn Arriola hit a walk-off, RBI single to lead the Brave past the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Arriola finished 4 for 5 with four RBI and Hope Shimatsu went 4 for 5 with three runs.
Penny Barnett led Capital with three hits, four runs and four RBI.
SKYVIEW 13, MERIDIAN 3, 5 INNINGS: The Hawks scored 10 runs in the first two innings in the 5A SIC game.
KUNA 17, EMMETT 2, 5 INNINGS: The Kavemen scored 10 runs in the first two innings to down the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Alexys Giddings had two hits and five RBI to lead Kuna.
MELBA 24, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0, 6 INNNINGS: The Mustangs scored 18 runs in the sixth to handle the Chargers Western Idaho Conference game.
Kylee Aldrich led Melba, going 4 for 4 with four RBI. Pitcher Cindy Read limited the Chargers to two hits while striking out 12.
BASEBALL
MIDDLETON 11, COLUMBIA 0, 5 INNINGS: The Vikings scored nine runs in the fourth to end the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game early.
Luke Martindale led Middleton with two hits, two runs and two RBI. Mason Petrowske had a two-run double.
Jayden Parker led Columbia with two hits.
KUNA 12, EMMETT 0, 6 INNINGS: The Kavemen scored five runs in the top of the sixth in the 4A SIC win over the Huskies.
Pitcher Zac Rackham pitched six scoreless innings, finishing with 10 strikeouts. He also went 2 for 4 with three RBI.
NAMPA 8, VALLIVUE 6: The Bulldogs opened a 7-4 lead before holding off the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
Jonas Plew went 3 for 4 with three RBI and Isaak Plew was 2 for 4 with two runs.
Tye Lehman, Dylan Myers and Eli Hernandez each had two hits for Vallivue.
BISHOP KELLY 14, RIDGEVUE 0, 5 INNINGS: The Knights got out to a 5-0 lead in the first and didn't look back in the 4A SIC game.
Connor Atherton, Lucas Fritz and Aiden McCarthy combined for a two hitter and five strikeouts. Nick Anewalt went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
TIMBERLINE 7, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 6, 8 INNINGS: Garrett Miller's sacrifice fly scored the winning run in the eighth in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Rocky Mountain tied the game in the bottom of the seventh off a grand slam from Jordan Rowley. He finished with four hits.
Miller finished with three RBI and Greyson Shafer went 3 for 4 with two runs.
EAGLE 14, BORAH 13: The Mustangs scored five runs in the first and survived a six-run fourth to top the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Mason Leavitt led Eagle, going 4 for 5 with four RBI.
Justin Detwiler led Borah with two hits and three RBI.
MERIDIAN 13, SKYVIEW 0, 5 INNINGS: Six runs in the third propelled the Warriors to the 5A SIC win.
Four pitchers combined for a three hitter and eight strikeouts for Meridian. Mark Steward and Jake Allen each had two hits.
BOISE 8, CAPITAL 4: The Brave scored three runs in the sixth to secure the 5A SIC win.
Josh Berg went 3 for 4 to lead Capital.