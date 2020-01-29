The task of rebuilding a once proud and storied Centennial football program will now fall on the shoulders of Matt Greene.
A 2008 graduate of the school and defensive backs coach at Borah last season, Greene was hired as the fourth head football coach in the 33-year history of Centennial High School. He replaces David Koch, who resigned in December after four seasons.
The Patriots have the second longest playoff drought in the 5A classification. They haven't been to the postseason since reaching the state championship game in 2010. Only Boise (2002), has a longer state tournament drought.
Centennial won three state titles and made 10 semifinal trips between 1996 and 2006.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KUNA 68, EMMETT 62: The Kavemen (13-4, 9-4) rallied from a halftime deficit to knock off the Huskies (6-12, 4-9) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Emmett led 37-33 before Kuna outscored the Huskies 16-7 in the third quarter.
Miaja Mills led Kuna with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Darbi Avery added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Gemma LaVergne led Emmett with 20 points and Jazzy Jenkins added 18.
VALLIVUE 42, COLUMBIA 32: The Falcons held off the Wildcats in a 4A SIC game.
Madison Lopez led Vallivue with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jasmyne Boles added 15 rebounds and 12 blocked shots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McCALL-DONNELLY 60, MELBA 56: The Vandals (9-3, 4-3) pulled out the win over the Mustangs (10-6, 3-5) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Caleb Fong led Melba with 18 points and seven assists, Henry Clark had 11 points and Easton Bunnell had 12 rebounds.
Peter Knudson led McCall-Donnelly with 16 points.
COLE VALLEY 61, VISION CHARTER 26: The Chargers (7-8, 4-3) cruised to the 2A WIC victory.