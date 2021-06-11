Caden Casagrande, Bishop Kelly
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Batted for a .400 average with three home runs and 32 RBIs.
• Hit 16 doubles and four triples.
• Stole 19 bases.
• Led Bishop Kelly to 4A State Championship.
• Hit .636 at state tournament with five doubles and eight RBIs.
Brooks Rasmussen, Mountain View
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Pitched 39 innings, finishing with a 3-1 record and a 0.54 ERA.
• Struck out 51 batters to 14 walks.
• Hit for .467 average with 10 doubles, three triples and 17 RBIs.
• Signed to play at Columbia Basin College.
Kailer Saunders, Timberline
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference pitcher and utility infielder.
• Had a 6-0 record on the mound and three saves with a 1.50 ERA.
• Hit for a .438 average with two home runs and 27 RBIs.
• Helped lead Timberline to a 5A State Championship.