Grady Daniels, Skyview
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged .494 at the plate with two home runs and 41 RBIs.
• Led Skyview to a 4A State Championship game appearance.
• Committed to play at Utah Tech after graduation in 2024.
Dillon Fine, Homedale
• Co-3A Snake River Valley Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged .457 at the plate with four home runs and 33 RBIs.
• Pitched 55.2 innings with a 5-2 record, .063 ERA and 107 strikeouts.
• Led Homedale to a 3A State Semifinal appearance.
Robert Orloski, Middleton
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged .480 at the plate with two home runs and 24 RBIs.
• Pitched 56 innings with a 7-1 record, 1.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts.
• Led Middleton to a 5A State Semifinals appearance.
• Signed to play college at UTSA
