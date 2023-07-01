Tyler Sainsbury ended his junior season winning a pair of state titles at the 5A State Track and Field Championship in 2022.
Turns out, that was just a preview for what he had in store for his senior season.
Sainsbury added three more state titles to his high school resume during his senior season, repeating in the 1,600 meters, helping Rocky Mountain 4x800 relay team repeat as state champions and adding a title in the 800.
Sainsbury also added a second-place finish in the fall at the state cross country meet.
For all of his accolades achieved during the high school season, Sainsbury has been named the Idaho Press Sports Stars Boy Athlete of the Year.
It wasn’t just state-wide recognition that Sainsbury received during the track and field season. When he finished the 1,600 at April’s Pasco Invitational in 4 minutes, 4.91 seconds, it was the fastest time in the country up to that point.
It stills stands as the 15th-fastest 1,600 time in the country this season.
Sainsbury has committed to run for BYU after serving a two-year mission.
INDIVIDUAL BOYS SPORTS WINNERS
SWIMMING: Milo Shue, Boise
Shue not only won four state titles, he set state title meet records in all four, taking titles in the 50-yard freestyle, 100- freestyle,400-freestyle and 200-medley relay. The Brave won the team title.
Other Nominees: Tyler Quarterman, Boise; Ben Stucky, Boise
CROSS COUNTRY: Landon Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain
Heemeyer won the 5A State title with a time of 14 minutes, 38.8 seconds, the fastest time in Idaho this season. He won four other events on the season.
Other Nominees: Tyler Sainsbury, Rocky Mountain; Ian Stockett, Victory Charter
SOCCER: Kai Hatten, Timberline
The 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year finished with 14 goals and 11 assists and was top-5 in the league in scoring despite missing six games to injury. Timberline won the state title.
Other Nominees: Axel Gonzalez, Caldwell; Daniel Hirai, Boise
FOOTBALL: Nathan Reynolds, Meridian
The 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Player of the Year was a central point of Meridian’s defense, playing middle linebacker in a group that gave up just 8..3 point per game.
Other Nominees: Daniel Carrillo, Nampa; Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly
WRESTLING: Jadon Skellenger, Bishop Kelly
After years of wrestling on the world stage, Skellenger competed with a high school team for the first time. The world champion finished 44-0 on the season and won a 4A State Title at 152 pounds.
Other Nominees: Aden Attao, Borah; Jason Mara, Meridian
BASKETBALL: Liam Campbell, Owyhee
The 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year averaged 20.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. It’s the second straight boy’s basketball AOY award for the junior.
Other Nominees: Logan Haustveit, Mountain View; Landon White, Eagle
GOLF: Wheaton Ennis, Eagle
The Texas A&M commit shot 10-under at the 5A State Tournament, finishing second. He won every tournament he competed in during the regular season. Ennis also won this award in 2020-21.
Other Nominees: Trevor Garus, Capital; Dallas Jackson, Bishop Kelly
TENNIS: Noah Nielson, Ridgevue
Nielson went through an undefeated 22-0 season and won his third straight boys singles title at the 4A State Championship. He led Ridgevue to a third-place finish as a team.
Other Nominees: Luke Burriesci, Boise; Shane Garner, Eagle
TRACK AND FIELD: Tyler Sainsbury, Rocky Mountain
Sainsbury won three 5A state titles, taking the 800-meters, the 1,600-meters and winning with the 4x800 relay team. He had the 15th-fastest 1,600 time in the country this season (4:04.91).
Other Nominees: Braden Ankeny, Marsing; Augustas Haynes, Ridgevue
BASEBALL: Robert Orloski, Middleton
The UTSA signee was a threat on the mound and at the plate, finishing with a 7-1 record, 1.38 ERA and 92 strikeout while pitching and hitting for a .480 average, with two home runs and 24 RBIs.
Other Nominees: Grady Daniels, Skyview; Dillon Fine, Homedale