Timberline Rocky Mtn BASEBALL07.JPG (copy)

Timberline infielder Logan Miller (12) tags out Rocky Mountain junior Conor Christiansen (10) during the game earlier this season in Meridian.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Scores from the high school baseball state tournaments will be posted here as they go final.*

*Only games featuring area teams

5A state tournament, College of Idaho

First round

Mountain View 7, Idaho Falls 5 (12 inn.)

Timberline vs. Kuna, 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Coeur d'Alene, 4 p.m.

Eagle vs. Highland, 7 p.m.

4A state tournament, College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls)

First round

Columbia 5, Pocatello 3

Ridgevue vs. Canyon Ridge, 1 p.m.

Bishop Kelly vs. Sandpoint, 4 p.m.

3A state tournament, Fruitland HS

First round

Fruitland 6, South Fremont 4

Weiser vs. Marsh Valley, 4 p.m.

Homedale vs. Kimberly, 7 p.m.

2A state tournament, Halliwell Park (Pocatello)

First round

Nampa Christian 12, Bear Lake 2 (5 inn.)

Melba vs. Grangeville, 3:30 p.m.

