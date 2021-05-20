Scores from the high school baseball state tournaments will be posted here as they go final.*
*Only games featuring area teams
5A state tournament, College of Idaho
First round
Mountain View 7, Idaho Falls 5 (12 inn.)
Timberline vs. Kuna, 1 p.m.
Rocky Mountain vs. Coeur d'Alene, 4 p.m.
Eagle vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
4A state tournament, College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls)
First round
Columbia 5, Pocatello 3
Ridgevue vs. Canyon Ridge, 1 p.m.
Bishop Kelly vs. Sandpoint, 4 p.m.
3A state tournament, Fruitland HS
First round
Fruitland 6, South Fremont 4
Weiser vs. Marsh Valley, 4 p.m.
Homedale vs. Kimberly, 7 p.m.
2A state tournament, Halliwell Park (Pocatello)
First round
Nampa Christian 12, Bear Lake 2 (5 inn.)
Melba vs. Grangeville, 3:30 p.m.