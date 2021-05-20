CALDWELL — Earlier this season, Timberline scored just one run against Kuna lefty Nick Fontaine and squeaked out a 1-0 win.
With much more on the line Thursday in the rematch, Fontaine couldn’t record an out.
The state’s top-ranked team erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and chased Fontaine after just five batters in a 12-5 win over Kuna in the opening round of the 5A state baseball tournament at Wolfe Field.
With the victory Timberline (22-3) advances to play Mountain View (19-10) in the semifinals Friday at 4 p.m.
“Gotta love it,” Timberline coach Casey Coberly said of the offensive turnaround. “The boys bought in and were getting on base and doing things the right way. … It was a large improvement.”
Kuna had a rally in the top of the first inning voided when Logan Bundy was ruled out on appeal for missing second base. Timberline wasted little time taking the lead themselves in the bottom of the inning.
Leadoff man Logan Miller walked to start the inning, Tyler Gomez singled and Kailer Saunders walked to load the bases with no outs. Cleanup man Dylan Pike was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Grayson Shafer followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
Five batters, five men on base. Three runs. And Fontaine was done, just like that.
Hayden Van Acker came in to try and limit the damage, but Timberline added an RBI single from Cooper Sloan, a two-run double from Junior Garcia, an RBI groundout from Miller and an RBI single from Gomez to make it 8-0 after one inning.
Timberline sent 12 men to the plate in the first inning thanks to five hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch.
“Offensively, once one guy hits the other guys keep it going,” said Shafer, who went 4 for 4 and scored three runs. “I think we did a great job of putting quality at-bats together and just kept scoring.”
With the big early lead Timberline elected to pull starting pitcher Garrett Miller in the second inning to save him for games Friday or Saturday. But Kuna responded with four runs — two on bases loaded walks to Grant Orme and Logan Bundy — and Coberly was forced to bring Miller back in the game in the fourth.
“That’s just kind of how it rolls,” Coberly said. “They are a scrappy team and hats off to them — they made us bring him back in. But he did a great job of reacting and he rolled with the punches and did just fine and can still pitch on Saturday as well.”
Timberline added a run in the third, two more in the fourth and one in the sixth and Kuna scored just once more in the sixth as the Wolves pulled away for a comfortable win.
“We know we have to finish the game and we kind of let off the gas a little bit and can’t do that,” Shafer said.
Kason O'Neil had two hits, walked and scored a run for Kuna, while Gavin Gordon had two hits and scored two runs.
Gomez had three hits for Timberline, while Miller doubled, scored a run and walked three times. Sloan added two hits including a double and two RBIs for the Wolves, who have been ranked atop the 5A state rankings for nearly the entire season.
“Of course it would be amazing,” Shafer said of winning two more games to win the state title. “We’ve put in so much work and we’ve been looking forward to it. All season we’ve been prepping for this. We want it big.”
Losing three games all season and being ranked No. 1 in the state is nice — but there’s no prize or trophy given for that. Timberline knows what has been a special season to this point won’t be complete if they don’t finish the job this weekend.
And if Thursday’s result was any indication, the group looks determined to get it done.
“We’ve had this weekend in mind honestly for two years now,” Coberly said. “We’re just taking it one game at a time and trying to go 1-0 when we come out on the field. That’s kind of been our mantra for a couple years now."
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, IDAHO FALLS 5, 12 INNINGS: In a wildly long state opener, the 2019 state champion Mavericks outlasted the Tigers in a game that lasted three hours and five minutes.
Brody Rasmussen tripled and Coy Clements doubled to drive in two runs in the 12th inning.
The Mavericks used four pitchers to hold Idaho Falls to 10 hits. They struck out 14.
Rasmussen went 3 for 6 with three RBI and Jack Barker was 2 for 6 with an RBI.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 5, COEUR D'ALENE 4: The Grizzlies held off the Vikings in a state opener.
Grizzlies pitcher Jacob Hughes went five innings, striking out 12. Hughes also went 2 for 4 with two RBI and Brayden Rundell was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Rocky Mountain (22-5) takes on the Highland/Eagle winner in the semifinals tonight at 7.