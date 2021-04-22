EMMETT — The Bishop Kelly baseball team may still be the defending 4A District III champions, since it won in 2019 and the 2020 season was cancelled, but it’s been a little longer since the Knights have been able to call themselves kings of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
With three games left in the regular season, though, Bishop Kelly has the conference crown in its sight.
The Knights finished off a season sweep of Emmett on Thursday, beating the Huskies 10-4 to take sole possession of first place in the SIC.
“It’s a huge uplifter for everyone. Last year everyone’s season got cancelled because of the virus,” said senior pitcher Parker Seehawer, who pitched five innings of relief to get the win on the mound. “Now that we’re only three games away, it’s just unreal. I think we’re all just ecstatic and can’t believe we’re doing this well and we’ve gone so far.”
Bishop Kelly (16-3, 9-2 SIC) last won a conference title in 2016, but now hold a one-game lead and own the tiebreaker against the Huskies (14-4, 8-3), who were looking to get a boost in the conference race with a home win against the Knights.
Middleton, which has handed Bishop Kelly its only two losses in the conference slate, sits one and a half games behind Bishop Kelly following its 9-5 win against Nampa. But the Knights close the regular season against Vallivue, Ridgevue and Nampa — teams that all sit in the bottom half of the SIC standings.
“It was definitely a big one,” junior Caden Casagrande said about Thursday’s win. “We had big energy all game, so that was key. We beat them in our place earlier (11-2 on April 1), so we definitely wanted to come here and do the same.”
Casagrande provided the Knights with a lot of that energy, driving in three runs. Hitting in the No. 2 slot, he got the Knights on the board in the top of the first inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall. That was just the start of things for Bishop Kelly as Carter Vandenberg plated a run on a sacrifice fly and Cole Snyder brought in another run, reaching base on a one-out error for a four-run inning. Of Bishop Kelly’s first eight batters, Vandenberg was the only one that didn’t reach base.
“It was definitely a big one, (Jack) Heffner, our leadoff guy, he does a good job getting on every game,” said Casagrande. “It definitely set the tone, we got some big hits and kept it going the whole game.”
After giving up four runs in the top frame, Emmett responded in the bottom half, as Gage Larson led off with a single before back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Roman Lake, who lined a full-count pitch to deep center field, plating all three runners with a double.
Things looked shaky again for Bishop Kelly in the third inning after Emmett was able to get its first two batters on base. But that’s when Seehawer came in to relieve starter Colin Dempsey. With runners on first and second, Seehawer struck out Lake, forced an infield fly and forced another flyout to center to end the inning.
“I kind of just went in thinking the runners don’t matter, I’m just going for the batter,” Seehawer said. “I ended up getting quick contact within the first three pitches on all three guys and got out of there without giving up a run.”
Seehawer pitched the rest of the way for the Knights, giving up four hits and striking out four. The only run he gave up came on a balk in the fourth inning when a pitch seemingly slipped out of his hands.
“He’s been nails for us all year,” said Bishop Kelly coach Jeff Cammann. “He’s done a really good job, he’s consistent, throws strikes and if we’re in a tight jam and he’s up on the mound, I feel really good about it.”
Offensively, Bishop Kelly extended its lead to 8-3 in the top of the fourth inning after Luke Zerlo led things off with a double. Zerlo scored on an error before Casagrande had his third RBI of the game with a single. The next batter, Hadley Smith, hit a two-run home run. Casagrande hit into a double play in the fifth inning as another run scored and Snyder had his second RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
“We came up with a couple of huge hits today with Casagrande and Hadley Smith hitting the ball out of the park,” Cammann said. “Those are momentum changers, and the big part was when we scored, a couple of times, we put a zero right after. That stops their momentum and we keep going. We call it building a fence, try to get one each inning and if we do that we’re going to be in a lot of games.”