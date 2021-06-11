Damian Arguello of Caldwell High School has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
He is the first Gatorade Idaho Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Caldwell High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Arguello as Idaho’s best high school boys soccer player.
The 5-foot-8, 135-pound senior midfielder netted 28 goals and passed for 14 assists this past season, leading the Cougars (10-4-1) to the State 4A quarterfinals. A two-time state player of the year, Arguello sparked Caldwell to its only two state championships in school history. A 2020 United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region selection, he concluded his prep soccer career with 108 goals.
“Damian Arguello is one of the most talented attacking players I have seen at the high school level in Idaho,” said Christian Adamson, head coach of Vallivue High. “His situational awareness, quick decision-making, his first touch and finishing quality make him a huge threat. His soccer IQ is well advanced for a player his age.”
Arguello has volunteered locally at the Idaho Foodbank and as a youth soccer coach. He has also donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.
Arguello has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed to at Salt Lake Community College this fall.