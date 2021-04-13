Usually every year going into the track and field season fans know which teams and athletes are going to stand out.
This isn't a usual year — only followed by the strangest year.
When COVID-19 hit just as spring was launching last year, everything was shut down. Ultimately there were no state meets.
That means there are few individual defending champions from 2019. Usually — there's that word again — there are dozens of returning individual state champions.
With no major invitational meets scheduled, teams will mainly compete in duals, tri and an occasional quad meets. The 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conference agreed to limit teams at meets because of COVID-19 concerns.
So it will be difficult to determine which teams might challenge for state championships. But teams and individuals will pay particular attention to athletic.net — where all individual feats are posted during the season.
The usual suspects are considered teams to watch. In 5A boys, that would be perennial power Rocky Mountain. In 5A girls, Eagle, which won the last state title in 2019, will be in the mix. In 4A, Bishop Kelly's girls and boys will be among the contenders.
In 5A, there are others to watch. Boise, Mountain View, Madison and Rigby are teams to keep an eye on in the boys. And Boise's girls, behind its nation-leading long-distance runners, will challenge along with Timberline and Rocky Mountain.
There are six returning state champs from 2019. They are:
• Nathan Green of Borah (5A state champ in 1,600 and 3,200).
• Eli Lawrence of Meridian (5A triple jump).
• Avery McBride of Borah (5A 300-meter hurdles).
• Landon Helms of Emmett (110 high hurdles, pole vault).
• Thomas Symms of Homedale (3A discus).
• Brenda Bagley of Liberty Charter (1A 400).
The following area teams won state titles in 2019. They are: Melba girls in 2A; Bishop Kelly girls in 4A; Eagle girls in 5A; Nampa Christian boys in 2A; and Rocky Mountain boys in 5A.
A glance at athletic.net gives an early peak at which teams are the early leaders with district and state a month away.
Here's what things look like in the Treasure Valley at this point:
• 5A: In boys, Boise has the nod over Eagle and Rocky Mountain. The Brave appear to have the most depth.
In the girls, Boise, behind its strong long distance crew, is substantially ahead of the pack. The Brave can score points in many events. Eagle, Rocky Mountain and Capital are chasing Boise.
• 4A: In the boys, Bishop Kelly is setting a winning pace early. Emmett and Caldwell are well behind but are battling for second.
In the girls, Bishop Kelly covers many events and is the clear leader. No other team has distinguished itself at this point.
• 3A: In the boys, Fruitland is out front but Homedale and Weiser are giving chase.
In the girls, Fruitland's girls are the pace setters, but new league member McCall-Donnelly is challenging.
• 2A: In the boys, Melba is clearly ahead with New Plymouth and Nampa Christian close by.
In the girls, Melba is out front by a large margin.
• 1A: In the boys, Liberty Christian is the team to challenge.
In the girls, there's no clear team established.