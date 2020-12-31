We can all agree that 2020 has been a year like no other.
We can all also agree we don't want to see another year like 2020 — in terms of loss of life and all things we hold dear.
So it's amazing that in the Treasure Valley there are so many sports accomplishments that can be celebrated despite COVID-19.
Before we bid a welcomed goodbye to 2020, here are the top stories for the year voted on by the Idaho Press sports staff.
10. BOISE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY THREEPEATS: It wasn't a question whether the Boise girls cross country team would win a third straight State 5A championship. The question was by how much. In a dominating show of force on Oct. 30, Boise scored 18 points and ran away from the field. Runner-up Post Falls finished with 104 points. Boise was led by a pair of freshman with a senior sandwiched in between. Freshman Sammy Smith won in 17 minutes, 45.34 seconds; senior Rosina Machu was next at 18:17.83; and freshman Allie Bruce was third in 18:22.46. So overpowering was Boise that Sammy's older sister, junior Logan Smith, was fifth (18:55.40) and Boise's fifth and final scoring runner, Annika Zuschlag (18:59.20), took seventh. While not counting in the team score, Lydia Nance (11th, 19:23.54) and Jamie Hamlin (16th, 19:41.42) captured individual medals. The top 20 runners each earn medals. “That's a good word for it — they were dominating,” Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said. The Brave, ranked No. 1 in the nation, exceeded even Olswanger's hopes. “I figured we'd score 23 to 25 points conservatively,” he said. “That's by far a (state) record. To score 18 points and go 1-2-3 is just ridiculous.”
9. BOISE HAWKS LOSE MLB AFFILIATION: After 57 years, Pioneer League baseball is returning to Boise. A Major League affiliation, however, is not. Following months of speculation, the Boise Hawks were not one of the 120 teams to receive a Minor League Baseball affiliation invite as part of a restructuring of the system, which contacted 40 teams. The decision was announced Dec. 9. Instead, the Hawks announced they will join the Pioneer League, which is transitioning from an affiliated Rookie league to an independent MLB partner league starting in the 2021 season. The move ends Boise’s 30-year run of being affiliated with a Major League team. Since 1990, the Hawks had been affiliated with the California/Anaheim Angels, Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies. While there were other factors involved in the decision by MLB and the Northwest League to not include the Hawks, Jeff Eiseman, president of the Hawks’ ownership group, Agon Sports & Entertainment, said it ultimately it came down to one issue: Boise’s ability to create a stadium to replace Memorial Stadium. “I know ultimately at the end of the day, it’s Memorial Stadium,” Eiseman said. “If you don’t have a Major League club that wants to be there, you weren’t protected. And I couldn’t convince a Major League club to be there."
8. BSU BASEBALL RETURNS, THEN IS CUT: There are many disappointments and things that will stick with coach Gary Van Tol when it comes to the end of the Boise State baseball program after just 14 games. Maybe his only regret? They never took a team picture. Boise State’s first season in 40 years was shut down abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and then the program was disbanded in early July while players were spread out across the country on summer teams. It took two-plus years of work to get back on the field for the first time since 1980. The Broncos returned with a historic three-game series at national powerhouse Texas in late February and then went 9-2 on a homestand that featured a home opener crowd of more than 3,000 people at Memorial Stadium. Baseball was back in Boise, and the Broncos seemed to be on the right track. The pandemic changed everything. A team meeting in March when the season was canceled after just 14 games (the Broncos had a 9-5 record) turned out to be the final time the historic group was gathered together. Both the baseball and swimming and diving teams quickly began trying to raise money to reverse Boise State’s decision after it was announced on July 2. More than $1 million was raised in less than two weeks, which earned Van Tol a chance to try and change athletic director Curt Apsey’s mind. It didn’t work. Facing a budget deficit due to the pandemic and the possibility that fall football wouldn’t happen, the Broncos stuck with the original decision to cut both sports.
7. BORAH BOYS BASKETBALL REPEATS: It wasn’t expected, but the Borah boys basketball team pulled off a repeat behind ultra-talented Austin Bolt. The senior forward capped arguably the greatest career of any player in the most storied program in Idaho history. In the final basketball game of his illustrious career March 7, he put on a performance that will likely be talked about at Borah for years and years to come. Bolt tallied a career-high 35 points on 12 of 16 (75%) shooting from the field with six rebounds to carry the Lions to back-to-back titles in a 65-56 win over Post Falls in the 5A state championship game. Even with Bolt, there was some doubt on whether the fourth-ranked Lions (22-5) could defend their crown. They lost four starters and three All-5A Southern Idaho Conference players, including last year's SIC Player of the Year, Ellis Magnuson. Bolt was the only starter back. The only other returner who saw significant minutes last year was senior guard Isaac Dewberry. But even he only played sparingly off the bench. Borah was beaten by Meridian for the first time in 10 years and went 0-3 against Rocky Mountain, including a 28-point loss on Feb. 5. It was the Lions' worst loss in more than three years. But somehow the Lions repeated.
6. BSU AD ASPEY REASSIGNED: Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey left his role and was reassigned to a University-level fundraising position in October, just three days before the first football game. Senior associate athletic director Bob Carney was named interim athletic director. Following a national search, a hire is expected to be announced any day. BSU made the surprising announcement of Aspey's reassignment in a news release: "It has been a privilege for me to be a part of Boise State Athletics for the past 21 years, both as an athletic director and senior level administrator," Apsey said in a statement. “I will be stepping away from the duties of athletic director and focusing my energy on the financial challenges we currently face by continuing to advance our fundraising efforts at Boise State." BSU athletics is facing big budget issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortened football season — and one without fans in the stands — is leaving the department with significant losses.
5. COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASKETBALL SEASON CUT SHORT: The College of Idaho men’s basketball team season ended March 12 after just one game at the national tournament due to COVID-19. The Yotes were seeded No. 1 in the tourney. “I can tell you there is no emotion in our human soul that prepares us for something like this,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “It’s just complete sadness for our seniors that they’re not going to have a chance to play another game and for our team that worked so hard to be here. We’re just trying to decompress and figure out where to go from here.” The Yotes end their season with a 31-3 record, tying the school record for the most wins in a season. They went 20-0 in the Cascade Conference and won the league’s regular season and tournament championship.
4. BSU EMAILS, ATTEMPT TO LEAVE MW: Boise State University engaged the American Athletic Conference earlier this fall about the possibility of its football team joining the league, the Idaho Press and BoiseDev reported in early December. Emails between Boise State senior associate athletic director and football chief of staff Brad Larrondo and then-athletic director Curt Apsey in August and September show the athletic department worked behind the scenes on a potential move. “Curt, I spent a little bit more time on Friday and over (the) weekend doing some additional research and calculating relating to the AAC,” Larrondo wrote on Sept. 28. “I know the option of FB and MBB/WBB only is not going to probably work and Big West is not an option either at this time, so we’re down to an all sports move or not moving.” Apsey responded the next afternoon, writing to Larrondo, “Brad, at this point the AAC has told Dr. (Marlene) Tromp they are only interested in football. I would think that mindset would change if there were other schools in the West up for consideration which I think will eventually happen. Still talking to the president, the AAC and the Big West. Conversations are ongoing.” BoiseDev.com obtained a new batch of emails and documents from Boise State under Idaho’s public records act and shared them with the Idaho Press for this story. The new information comes after the Idaho Press and BoiseDev first reported that coach Bryan Harsin was urging Boise State leadership in September to leave the conference. Emails showed Boise State reached out to both the West Coast Conference and the Big West about moving its non-football sports there, which would open the door for the Broncos to go elsewhere in football. At the time it was unclear where Boise State was looking to move its football program to. Two weeks later, we now know it’s the American Athletic Conference. And the planning appears to have evolved during the late summer and early fall.
3. BSU FOOTBALL LOSES 2 GAMES TO COVID, FALL IN TITLE GAME, DECLINE BOWL: As it turned out, Boise State's season ended in a 34-20 loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship Game. A day later, BSU, for the first time since 2001, decided not to finish its season in a bowl game. The Broncos joined a large number of teams electing not to play in a bowl game given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. BSU finished the shortened season at 5-2. The Mountain West canceled the season then decided a month later to bring football back. In back-to-back weeks, BSU couldn't play due to the pandemic.
2. COVID-19 FORCES CANCELLATION OF PREP AND COLLEGE SPRING SPORTS: The Idaho High School Activities Association announced in mid April that all spring sports were canceled for the remainder of the season along with state tournaments that would have been held in May. Earlier, the Mountain West, Great Northwest Athletic Conference and Cascade Conference canceled their spring sports seasons.
1. BRYAN HARSIN LEAVES BSU, LANDS AT AUBURN: Boise State’s Bryan Harsin wanted out of the Mountain West. He got his wish. Harsin was announced as the head coach at Auburn University on Dec. 22 after seven years and a 69-19 record at his alma mater. The stunning move came just three days after Boise State suffered a 34-20 loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship. Harsin hadn’t been connected as a serious candidate at Auburn or anywhere else until reports surfaced Dec. 22 that he was close to accepting the job. Auburn announced the hire a short time later that day with a photoshopped image of Harsin wearing an Auburn polo shirt and hat. “I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that — the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football,” Harsin said in a statement. Harsin won three Mountain West championships at Boise State but lost in the title game in two of the past three years. He led the Broncos to a win in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl in his first season with the Broncos and won at least 10 games in five of his six full seasons. Speculation on Harsin's potential replacement zeroed in on two former BSU players — record-setting quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former linebacker and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, Oregon's current defensive coordinator.
HONORABLE MENTION (in no particular order): Rocky Mountain girls soccer repeats; Borah's Nathan Green captures third straight state title; Mountain View girls basketball wins state title; Kuna wrestling repeats; Skyview volleyball wins state title.