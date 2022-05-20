CALDWELL — There was a brief pause following Nick McDaniel’s final strike of the Owyhee Storm’s 2-1 5A state baseball semifinal victory over top-seeded Mountain View on Friday.
Was it, indeed, a strike? Mountain View probably thought the call was wrong.
McDaniel does too. The junior lefthander took a long look into the umpire before accepting the call.
“It was kind of hard to take in. I disagree with the call, but we’ll take it,’’ McDaniel said after leading the first-year program into today’s championship against Rocky Mountain. “I think it was a makeup call.’’
Storm coach Russ Wright was a little more astute.
“There was a strike three in there somewhere,’’ Wright said referring to a third-strike question on the previous batter. “Is that diplomatic enough?’’
Whatever the case, McDaniel was key in the victory, along with the timely hitting of freshman Keegan Kelly, who was called up to varsity late in the season. McDaniel checked the 22-4 Mavericks to four hits, striking out six while leading his team to the championship game.
“A lot of guts. A real gritty effort,’’ Wright said of his starter, who was making his 16th appearance on the mound for the Storm with a 0.42 ERA heading into Friday’s game. “I just told him, the game is yours. Go get it.’’
Mountain View led 1-0 on Logan Burrell’s RBI single in the third inning and that lead stood until Cole Rohlmeier’s single drove in pinch runner Carter Stephenson in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh with one out, Gage Haws, who led the Storm with three hits, singled before reaching second on a fielding error. Following a strikeout, the youthful Kelly stepped in after starting the season on the junior varsity squad.
Kelly, who moved up after a wrist injury to Rohlmeier prior to district, took Conner Marshall’s first pitch to rightfield to plate the game winner.
“I did my job, just like everybody else on the team,’’ the freshman humbly conceded after going 2 for 4. “I just said, just get on base.
“The nerves were intense but no different than the rest of the game. I’d been going into the count a little, but lately I’ve been hopping on the first pitch as much as I can.’’
“He’s a baller. And, heck, he’s a freshman,’’ said Wright, who said once Rohlmeier was able to return, Kelly was just too valuable to return to the junior varsity. “He showed he belonged up here.’’
“We had 100 percent faith in him. We knew he would do it,’’ McDaniel said.
“This is very special to be in the game in the first year. I’m sure not many people thought that,’’ Wright said of his team’s effort to equal the Owyhee boys basketball team’s title. “The kids have showed a lot of guts.’’
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 12, TIMBERLINE 8: Sometimes the dam leaks. Sometimes it explodes.
Facing a 5-0 deficit in a semifinal against Timberline, the once quiet Rocky Mountain bats burst things open, rolling up 12 runs on seven hits on their way and a berth in the state championship game.
“We just were talking about that. I’ve been in this game a long time, played in college, but not too many 12-run innings,’’ Rocky Mountain coach Stephan Zanoni said of his team’s explosion. “I’m sure glad I saw one tonight. That was something.’’
And how?
“What ignited it was for us was just the work we’ve put in,’’ Zanoni said. “Our guys worked so hard. When they came into the dugout down five runs, they never waivered. They stayed with their same approach, and it paid off.’’
And most all of the damage came with two outs with Payton Hines, Kaden Menard, Daniel Olsen Lewis all coming through with two-run safeties while Luke Hines and Conor Christenson joined Payton Hines with RBI singles.
“Heart, who’s got most heart,’’ Zanoni said. “It comes down to who wants it more. It usually always does.’’
Despite giving up the five-run fourth inning, Payton Hines picked up the win for the 22-6 Grizzlies before giving way to Liam Ouellette in the fifth inning.
“For the kid to be so devastated after giving up those five runs. I told him when he came up on deck afterwards. I told him if you come up with a big knock for us, the whole team is going to believe we can do this,’’ Zanoni said.
“It’s going to be a dogfight. We played them before and it was a dogfight, so I expect the same,’’ the Grizzlies coach said. “It’ll be emotional. I look forward to competing against them tomorrow.’’
Game time for today’s title game is 5 p.m. at Wolfe Field.
“It’s a spot where we dropped a couple semifinals the last few years,’’’ Zanoni said. “We feel like we’re where we belong, but the jobs not done yet.’’