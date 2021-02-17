Today
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 1: Coeur d’Alene (18-1) vs. Boise (9-4), 11:30 a.m.
Game 2: Thunder Ridge (19-4) vs. Meridian (13-4), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Mountain View (17-2) vs. Timberline (11-2), 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Rigby (19-3) vs. Post Falls (14-7), 7 p.m.
Friday
At Ridgevue High
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Ridgevue High
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Team-by-team glances
COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS
Record: 18-1
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Nicole Symons, second season
Players to watch: F Skylar Burke, jr.; F Madi Symons, so.; G Tori Younker, sr.; G Jaelyn Brainard-Adams, sr.
Notes: After a five-year drought, Vikings are back at state for the second straight season, with largely the same cast that went two-and-out last year, including all five starters. … Five of the seven seniors, including three starters, are in their fourth season on the varsity. … Madi Symons, daughter of the coach, scored 24 points in the district title game win over Lake City. … Vikings are seeking their first state title since 2014, when they won the last of four titles in a seven-year stretch under coach Dale Poffenroth. … Coeur d’Alene’s lone loss this season came in overtime at Thunder Ridge; the Vikings have won 10 straight since. … Fourteen of Coeur d’Alene’s wins have been by double digits.
BOISE BRAVE
Record: 9-4
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Kim Brydges, 16th season
Players to watch: PG Allison Ross, sr.; F Ashley Banks, jr.; G Ella Nelson, jr.; G/F Avery Howell, fr.
Notes: Defending state consolation champ. … At state for the fourth straight season and seventh time in eight years. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … 2-3 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Ross (10.8 ppg, 3.8 steals, 2.3 assists) has signed with NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific. … Banks (9.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) has verbally committed to Southern Utah. … Four players average 8 or more points per game, including Nelson (8.8 ppg) and Howell (8.5 ppg, 8.7 rebounds). … Won three state titles (1978, 2002, 2005) and last reached the finals in 2015.
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District V-VI runner-up
Coach: Jeremy Spencer, third season
Players to watch: G Lauren Davenport, sr.; F Paige Clark, sr.; G Kennedy Stenquist, so.
Notes: Titans are making their first state appearance since their school opened in 2018-19. … Lauren Davenport is a Boston signee. … Only conference losses came to Rigby. … Will enter state having won six of their last seven.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Record: 13-4
State seed: District III fourth-place finisher
Coach: Stu Sells, second season
Players to watch: Jaleesa Lawrence, sr.; Mary Mpoyo, sr.; Taylor Bonning, jr.
Notes: At state for the second time in three seasons after a five-year drought. … Toughest defense in 5A (36.8 ppg). … Unranked in the final state media poll. … 1-4 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers, including 0-3 vs. Mountain View. … Last won a first-round game in 2001. … Last state tournament trophy was the consolation title in 2012. … Won four state titles, the last in 1983 while on an 80-game winning stream. … Last reached the finals in 1983.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 17-2
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Connie Skogrand, 18th season
Players to watch: F Naya Ojukwu, jr.; G Trinity Slocum, sr.; G D’Nia Williams, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ with three returning starters. … At state for the ninth straight year, the longest active streak in 5A. … Won a state tournament trophy seven years in a row. … 5A’s top offense at 61.2 ppg. … 5A’s second-best defense at 36.8 ppg. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Only losses were to Boise and Timberline, 5A state qualifiers. … Slocum (11.2 ppg, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals) has signed with Hawaii and is the younger sister of Destiny Slocum, the only McDonald’s All-American in state history. … Ojukwu leads the 5A SIC in scoring (23.4 ppg) and rebounds (9.7 per game). She made the All-Idaho first team as a freshman and a sophomore. … Won three state titles (2015, ‘16, ‘20). … Skogrand is the only coach in program history.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Record: 11-2
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Andy Jones, third season
Players to watch: G Audrey Taylor, jr.,; C Sophia Glancey, jr.; G Lauren McCall, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Upset by Boise in the district semifinals before rebounding to make it to state for the third straight year. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Regular-season champ in the SIC. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … No. 3 scoring offense in 5A (57.1 ppg). … Taylor leads the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) while adding 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. … The 6-2 Glancey (13.3 ppg, 7.8 rebounds) was a second-team All-Idaho selection last year. … McCall (6.8 ppg) leads the team in assists (3.0) and steals (2.4). … Snapped an 18-game losing streak to Mountain View dating back to 2011-12 in the regular season. … Won its only state title in 2003. … Appeared in four state finals (2002, ‘03, ‘04, ‘20). … Jones won six state titles at Middleton and Caldwell, the second most for a coach in Idaho girls basketball history.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District V-VI champ
Coach: Troy Shippen, fourth season
Players to watch: G Tylie Jones, sr.; G Brooke Donnelly, sr.; F Anastasia Kennedy, sr.
Notes: Third straight trip to state for the Trojans, who have left without hardware each of the last two seasons. … Team includes nine seniors, the most Shippen has ever had. … Went undefeated in conference play for the second straight season. … Tylie Jones and Brooke Donnelly form a dynamic backcourt that spaces the floor well.
POST FALLS TROJANS
Record: 14-7
State seed: District I-II runner-up; won state play-in game
Coach: Marc Allert, 10th season
Players to watch: G Dylan Lovett, sr.; P Maya Blake, sr.; P Capri Sims, so.
Notes: Trojans are at state for the second straight year, and fifth in 10 seasons under Allert, including state titles in 2013 and ’18. Post Falls lost in the consolation title game at state last year. … Lovett, a three-year starter, scored 25 points as the Trojans beat Rocky Mountain of Meridian in a state play-in game last Saturday.