The Bishop Kelly softball team left no doubt Saturday afternoon.
They overcame the elements to handle Southern Idaho Conference rival Ridgevue twice — 18-3 in the championship semifinal and 23-7 in the State 4A championship game at Skyview High School.
The Knights finished the season 23-3.
“It feels great,” Bishop Kelly coach Missy Nichols said. “We worked really hard in the offseason and the kids have been hitting almost every day since COVID hit. They continued to train and this is a team that really put the time in to get what they got.”
Ridgevue finished 21-10. The Warhawks topped Vallivue 8-6 to reach the state final. The Falcons took third. It was an impressive showing by the SIC.
“There’s a lot of pride,” Nichols said. “When you set out to work for something and you actually achieve it, it’s a pure sense of accomplishment. And I’m experiencing it as a mom, the little blonde one (Faith Nichols) is my kid so that was pretty cool for me to get to see her pitch in the state championship. I never thought she’d get there so that was fun.”
Missy Nichols said having to go through the pandemic only made her team want it more.
“I think it made them hungrier,” Nichols said. “They lost some pretty talented seniors who would have played with them last year and they’ve all been watching today, so it was really special to get to win one for them too.”
3A
FILER 5, HOMEDALE 4: Reegan Carter singled on an 0-2 pitch, knocking in the winning run in the top of the seventh in the state title if necessary game at Timberline High.
Homedale defeated Filer 11-3 in the championship semifinal, but the Wildcats held off the Trojans 10-8 to force the if necessary game.
Kaitlyn Missamore, Olivia Asumendi and Amaia Aberasturi each had an RBI for Homedale in the if necessary game.