It was a short stay at state for the Southern Idaho Conference's 4A girls basketball teams.
District III champ Middleton and runner-up Columbia both went 0-2, falling in elimination games Friday at Mountain View High School.
Mountain Home sent Columbia home 45-43 and Skyline hung a 68-35 decision on Middleton.
SKYLINE 68, MIDDLETON 35: The Grizzlies outscored the Vikings 17-4 in the first quarter, and it just got worse from there.
Skyline added to Middleton's misery in the second period, outscoring the Vikings 23-5.
Middleton struggled shooting, making 27.3% from the field and 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Skyline shot 52.9% (27 of 51) and 7 of 19 from behind the 3-point line.
Three Vikings finished with six points each.
Mattie Olson led Skyline with 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
MOUNTAIN HOME 45, COLUMBIA 43: The Wildcats' late flurry wasn't enough to catch the Tigers.
The Tigers took a 39-32 lead before Columbia rallied.
Columbia had a 20-16 lead at halftime. The Wildcats committed 18 turnovers.
Mia Nottingham led Columbia with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mylie Mills had 14 points.
Maddie Keener led Mountain Home with 17 points.
• Century and Blackfoot will square for the state title.
Century stopped Sandpoint 44-25 and Blackfoot handled Burley 47-30.