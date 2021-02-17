Today
At Mountain View High
Game 1: Century (16-5) vs. Mountain Home (16-7), noon
Game 2: Sandpoint (11-10) vs. Columbia (13-10), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Skyline (17-7) vs. Blackfoot (19-7), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Burley (17-5) vs. Middleton (17-2), 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Team-by-team glances
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Chris Shuler, 12th season
Players to watch: G Tenleigh Smith, sr.; G Ashton Adamson, sr.; G/F Preslie Merrill, sr.
Notes: Century was 4A state runner-up last year after winning it all in 2019. … Add another runner-up finish in 2018, and the Diamondbacks have made the 4A state title game in each of the last three years. … Three state titles in school history (2015, 2016, 2019). … Senior guard Tenleigh Smith is committed to Idaho State, where her mother Courtnie Smith is an assistant coach. … Tenleigh Smith was first-team all-state and all-conference a year ago at Blackfoot before transferring to Century. … After a slow start, Century won 11 of its last 12 games in the regular season and district tournament, with the only setback in that stretch a 55-53 loss to Blackfoot on Jan. 16. … Ranked second in final media poll.
MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Brent Keener, 14th season
Players to watch: F/C Sadie Drake, jr.; F/C Emily Harper, jr.; G Maddie Keener, so.
Notes: Defeated Minico in a tight game 55-50 to earn their spot at state. … The Tigers feature a young team, with only two seniors listed on the roster. … Five of their seven losses came to teams competing at state this year (Burley three times, Sugar-Salem and Cole Valley Christian). … One of the most experienced coaching staffs in the state, as assistant coaches Jack Dooley and Ben Rayfield have been head coaches previously at Nampa and Gooding, respectively.
SANDPOINT BULLDOGS
Record: 11-10
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Will Love, third season
Players to watch: G/W Kaylee Banks, sr.; W Hattie Larson, sr.; W/P, Bella Phillips, sr.; W Karlie Banks, so.; G/W Daylee Driggs, so.
Notes: Seventh appearance at state in the last eight years. … Beat Lakeland in Game 3 of the best-of-3 4A Region 1 championship series to advance to state. … Lost to Caldwell in the third place game last year at state. … Duane Ward is in his third season as Love’s assistant. … Allowing opponents to score an average of 41.5 points per game. … Held opponents to under 40 points nine times this season. … Likes to spread the floor offensively with four-out and five-out sets. … Kaylee Banks is a streaky shooting and the focal point of the Sandpoint offense. … Sandpoint placed third at state in 2015 and ‘16.
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
Record: 13-10
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Neal Robertson, third season.
Players to watch: G Mia Nottingham, sr.; P Mylie Mills, so.; Ellie Robertson, fr.
Notes: First state tournament appearance in 15-year history of school and first winning season. … Wildcats were selected by coaches to finish sixth in the eight-team 4A Southern Idaho Conference earlier in the season, but finished third. … Nottingham moved to point guard position before the season after a teammate’s injury in the first practice. She’s averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. … Ellie Robertson, a freshman, is averaging 10.3 points per game.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
Record: 17-7
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Ty Keck, sixth season
Players to watch: G Mattie Olson, jr.; G Drew Chapman, sr.; F Sophie Anderson, sr.
Notes: Skyline is making its first appearance at state since 2007. … Seeking first state title in program history. … Mattie Olson is one of the area’s best scorers, hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to beat Blackfoot in district semis. … Will open against Blackfoot, the teams’ sixth meeting this season alone.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 19-7
State seed: District VI runner-up; won state play-in game
Coach: Raimee Odum, first season
Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, jr.; G Izzy Arave, jr.; F Kianna Wright, jr.
Notes: Third straight appearance at state for the Broncos, who fell in the consolation game last season. … First season under head coach Raimee Odum, a 2007 grad who starred for Blackfoot in her playing days. … Hadley Humpherys is one of the best rebounders and interior forces in the area. … Beat Nampa in state play-in game.
BURLEY BOBCATS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Amber Whiting, third season
Players to watch: Kelsi Pope, sr.; Lynzey Searle, jr.; Amari Whiting, so.
Notes: Went on a six-game win streak twice in the season, with both streaks ending at non-conference games. … 10-0 in conference play. … Whiting finished her last two games of the district tournament with 26 points and 21 points, roughly half of the points scored for her team. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 17-2
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Trent Harrison, first season
Players to watch: PG Payton Hymas, jr.; PF Casidy Fried, jr.; SF Macy McPherson, jr.
Notes: Harrison is the Vikings’ fourth head coach in as many years. … 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular season champion for the third year in a row. … Hymas is leading the Vikings with 11.6 points per game. … Fried is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.2 points per game and 10 rebounds. She is also averaging 4.3 blocks per game. … Middleton is making its fifth straight appearance at the 4A State Tournament. … Ranked No. 1 in the final 4A State Media Poll.