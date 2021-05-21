The Homedale softball team had an impressive debut at the State 3A Tournament Friday at Timberline High School.
The Trojans (22-5-1) opened with a 13-2 win over Marsh Valley and followed it up with 15-3 drubbing of South Fremont.
Homedale moved into the championship semifinal. The Trojans will take on Filer (25-6) at 10 a.m. today.
In their opener, the Trojans outhit Marsh Valley 11-1. Pitcher Dani Sitts got nine strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with four RBI.
Olivia Asumendi led Homedale in its second game. She went 2 for 3 with two homers and three RBI.
2A
It was a mixed bag of results for Treasure Valley teams at the state tournament at West Park in Nampa.
New Plymouth split its two games, falling 14-4 to Bear Lake in an opener before topping Firth 10-2 in a loser-out game.
Nampa Christian went 0-2, falling to West Jefferson 12-4 in an opener before being eliminated in a 11-9 loss to St. Maries.
New Plymouth (19-9) takes on St. Maries (22-3) in a consolation game today at 10 a.m. The winner advances and the loser finishes fourth.