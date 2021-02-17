Today
At Middleton High
Game 1: Filer (16-8) vs. Marsh Valley (16-9), noon
Game 2: Sugar-Salem (22-1) vs. Bonners Ferry (14-6), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Parma (16-4) vs. Snake River (20-7), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Timberlake (20-2) vs. McCall-Donnelly (6-4), 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.
Team-by-team glances
FILER WILDCATS
Record: 16-8
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Mike Amaya, fourth season
Players to watch: Kathleen Hale, sr.; Ella Fischer, jr.; Alexis Monson, jr.
Notes: Won every Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game they played this season and are currently on a nine-game win streak. … Beat Kimberly 67-50 to claim the District IV title. … Monson has scored 28 points in two separate district tournament games. … Only state title won in 2014 when they defeated Timberlake.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 15-10
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Kyle McQuivey, 14th season
Players to watch: G Zoie Armstrong, sr.; G Sophie Hadley, jr.; G Alexis Christensen, sr.
Notes: The Eagles are returning to state after a three-year absence. … They went two-and-out in 2017, their last appearance. … Three-time state champion (2004, 2005, 2012). … Beat defending state runner-up Snake River twice in three games in the conference tournament to advance as the No. 1 seed out of District V. … Armstrong led Marsh Valley in points per game (14.9), assists per game (3.0) and steals per game (3.9). … She was also named first-team all-state in soccer in the fall after leading the Eagles to a third-place trophy at the state tournament. … Christensen shot 33% from 3-point range to lead the team. … No player averaged more than four rebounds a game. … Christensen's 3.8 rpg led the team.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 22-1
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Crystal Dayley, ninth season
Players to watch: F Mardee Fillmore, sr.; G Hailey Harris, jr.; G Katie Miller, jr.
Notes: Diggers are making their fifth straight appearance at state and eighth in last nine seasons. … Program is seeking its seventh state championship. … Went undefeated in conference play for the fourth straight season. … Only loss this season has come to 4A power Skyline. … Will enter on an 18-game winning streak.
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 14-7
State seed: District I runner-up; won state play-in game
Coach: Travis Hinthorn, fourth season in second stint, 14th season overall with Badgers
Players to watch: G Holly Ansley, sr.; W/P Sadie Hill, sr.; P Asha Abubakari, fr.
Notes: Badgers are back at state for the first time since 2019, when the Badgers lost in the consolation title game. … Hinthorn coached the Badgers from 2004-13, then Bonners had three coaches in four seasons before Hinthorn took over again for the 2017-18 season. … This is the third time in four years during his current stint that Hinthorn has guided the Badgers to state. … Bonners’ last trophy from state came in 2013, when the Badgers won the consolation title.
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Michael Calkins, ninth season
Players to watch: PG Grace Jackson; sr.; F Austyn Harris; jr.; P Brooke Johnson, sr.
Notes: Finished third at state last year. … At state for the fifth straight year. … Has won a trophy three years in a row. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won nine straight and 15 of its last 16 games. … District champ five years in a row. … Third-best defense in 3A (38.5 ppg). … Jackson carries the scoring load (18.8 ppg) while adding 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals. … Harris averages 10.4 ppg, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. … Johnson averages 9.2 ppg, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only state championship game in 2019.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 21-6
State seed: District v runner-up
Coach: Jeff Steadman, fifth season
Players to watch: F Josee Steadman, sr.; G Rylie Edlefsen, fr.; F Adia Goff, sr.
Notes: Fourth-straight state tournament appearance. … The Panthers have brought home a trophy — but not the one they want — from each of those appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2020 and consolation champion in 2019. … Steadman (19 ppg, 7 rpg) is one of the most decorated players in the state, a multiple-time all-state and All-Area selection who's committed to DII Colorado Mesa. … She scored a career-high 34 points in the state play-in game against Kimberly to clinch her fourth state-tournament appearance. … Steadman set the 3A record for 3-pointers made at a state tournament last year with 15. … Freshman point guard Edlefsen (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg) is a good lead ballhandler and has helped take some of the pressure off Steadman. … Playing Goff (8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) with Steadman gives the Panthers height that many 3A teams can't match. … Ranked fourth in final media poll.
TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District I champ
Coach: Matt Miller, 17th season.
Players to watch: F Brooke Jessen, sr.; G Taryn Soumas, sr.; G Olivia Hammond, sr.; G McKennah Kronenberg, jr.; G Bernie Carhart, sr.
Notes: Defending champions are back at state for the eighth straight season, and 10th in the last 11. During that stretch the Tigers have won three state titles (also in 2016, ’17) and finished second four times. They placed third at state in 2018 and ’19. … Timberlake’s only two losses this season came to Coeur d’Alene, the top-ranked team in the 5A media poll, by seven and nine points. … Both 1,000-point scorers, Jessen and Soumas are second and fourth, respectively, on Timberlake’s career scoring list. Jessen has signed with NCAA Division I Texas-Rio Grande Valley of the Western Athletic Conference.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Record: 6-4
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Cody Hansen, seventh season
Players to watch: G/F Brooke Richardson, sr.; C Jaeda Moyer, sr.; G Alea Stahl, sr.
Notes: First state tournament appearance since 1993. … Did not play for five weeks in December and January due to district coronavirus policy. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Outscored on the year by an average of 43.5-41.7. … Only losses were to Parma (3A state qualifier) and Grangeville (2A state qualifier). … Richardson (8.1 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) leads the team in scoring followed closely by Moyer (8.0 ppg, 6.4 rebounds). … Won its only state title and played in its only championship game in 1979. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season.