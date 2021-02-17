Today
At Bishop Kelly High
Game 1: Ririe (22-2) vs. Bear Lake (11-12), noon
Game 2: Grangeville (15-4) vs. Cole Valley (17-1), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Soda Springs (12-11) vs. Melba (18-4), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Valley (18-6) vs. New Plymouth (16-6), 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Team-by-team glances
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 22-2
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Jake Landon, second season
Players to watch: G Sara Boone, sr.; G Dallas Sutton, sr.; F Halley Guthrie, sr.; F Breyer Newman, jr.
Notes: Ninth straight trip to state for Ririe. … Seeking second state championship in program history and first since 2017. … Improving as Skylee Coles and Halley Guthrie continue to recover from injuries and ramp up minutes per game. … Will enter having won 20 of last 21 games. … Lost just one conference game all season, a narrow defeat to Firth.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 11-12
State seed: District V runner-up
Coach: Brenda Messerly, third season
Players to watch: G Hailey Humpherys, sr., F Kalisha Parker, jr.
Notes: The Bears are making their second-straight state-tournament appearance. … Prior to last year's appearance, they hadn't made it since 2008. … After starting 6-2, Bear Lake lost 8 of its next 10 games and has been around .500 ever since. … As the No. 4 seed in the district tournament, won the play-in game against Malad and then upset No. 1 Aberdeen twice to punch a ticket to state. … Humpherys is likely to receive her second-straight first-team all-conference selection after averaging 13.6 points per game. … Humpherys, Parker and several other players (Taylar Smith, Kelsea Skinner, Dani Bassett, Lydia Johnson, Eliza Sharp) were members of the Bears' state runner-up volleyball team in the fall.
GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS
Record: 16-4
State seed: District II champ
Coach: Michelle Barger, fourth season
Players to watch: PG Camden Barger, jr.; G/F Bailey Vanderwall, jr.; P Zoe Lutz, sr.
Notes: Third consecutive appearance at the state tournament. … Are 34-8 in the regular season in the past two seasons. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Despite last state title coming in 2011, the Bulldogs have won eight overall, trailing Coeur d'Alene, Lapwai and Prairie for most in state girls' basketball history. … Have won 13 of its past 15 games. … Camden Barger is the coach's daughter.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 17-1
State Seed: District III champ
Coach: Matt Beglinger, first season
Players to Watch: F Anna Veeck, sr.; G/F Ellie Fraas, jr.; P Desirae Kingery, sr.
Notes: At the state tournament for the seventh consecutive year. … Advanced to state championship game last season, were it lost to Soda Springs. … Entering state tournament on 11-game winning streak. Only loss of the season was to Grangeville on Dec. 12. Chargers play Bulldogs in the first round. … Veeck, Fraas and Kingery are all averaging double figures in scoring, with Veeck leading the way with 12.1 points per game. … Kingery leads Charters with 8.6 rebounds per game, while Fraas is averaging 3.8 steals per game. … No. 1-ranked team in the final 2A State Media Poll.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 12-11
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 19th season
Players to watch: G Kaitlynn Moldenhauer, sr.; G Zipaya Somsen, so.; G Nelly Pelayo, jr.
Notes: Three-time defending state champion. … Became the first team in 2A history to three-peat with their title last year. … Also won a title in 2015, giving them four of the last six 2A state crowns. … Lost more games this year (11) than they had in the previous four years combined (seven). … Won their last six games, all in district play, sweeping through the district tournament to take the crown as the No. 2 seed. … Moldenhauer is one of just four seniors on a young team, along with Brimlee Jacobsen, Tayler Thompson and Jenna Gaines.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 19-4
State Seed: District III runner-up
Coach: David Lenz, fifth season
Players to watch: G Kate Clark, sr.; F Kendall Clark, so.; G Hallie Arnold, so.
Notes: Kate Clark, who is averaging 17.1 points per game, is a Northwest Nazarene signee. She set Melba’s career scoring record earlier this season, breaking the mark set by her older sister, Emma. … Kendall Clark is averaging 11.8 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. … In the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year, but ended a four-year streak of winning the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular season title. … Three of Melba’s four losses came against Cole Valley Christian.
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 18-6
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Jamie Kohtz, seventh season
Players to watch: Makenna Kohtz, sr.; Bailey Stephens, sr.; Justyce Schilz, jr.
Notes: After losing their opening game against Wendell, Valley went on a three-game win streak to claim the district title, defeating number one seed Declo twice to do so. … Valley has never won a girls basketball state title. The closest they came was in 2009 when they lost in the championship game to West Jefferson.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Record: 16-6
State seed: District III third-place finisher; won state play-in game
Coach: Denise Oliver, 21st season
Players to watch: P Alyssa Christensen, sr.; P Nicole Binggeli, sr.; P Eboni Shaw, jr.
Notes: Enters state tournament having won nine of its last 11 games. … Christensen is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also leads the Pilgrims in blocked shots and assists. … Second straight state tournament appearance. … Pilgrims’ only state title came during Oliver’s first year as coach, in 2001.