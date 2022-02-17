Subscribe
The Lapwai girls basketball team had its way in a State 1A Division I opener at Columbia High School on Thursday.
The Wildcats overwhelmed Liberty Charter 70-19.
Grace Sobotta led Lapwai with 24 points including making 6-of-9 3-pointers to go with six rebounds, six steals and three assists. Lauren Gould added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.
PRAIRIE 65, NOTUS 28: This was a runaway from the get go.
Prairie outscored Notus 36-21 in the first half.
Kristin Wemhoff led Prairie with 18 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Victoria Ortega led Notus with 11 ponts and nine rebounds.
RAFT RIVER 37, OAKLEY 24: The Trojans shut out the Hornets in the second quarter in the state opener.
Caroline Schumann led Raft Rivere with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
BUTTE COUNTY 51, WALLACE 32: The Pirates held the Miners to five points over the second and third quarters in the state opener.
Kiya McAffee led Butte County with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Jaden House led Wallace with 14 points.
1A DIVISION II
ROCKLAND 38, CAREY 25: The Bulldogs handled the Panthers in a state opener.
Taylie Boyer led Rockland with 15 points and Kiersley Boyer had 13 rebounds.
DEARY 42, KENDRICK 39: The Mustangs held off the rival Tigers in a state opener.
Araya Wood led Deary with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Kenadie Kirk had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Erin Morgan led Kendrick with 11 points.
COUNCIL 58, TRI-VALLEY 38: The Lumberjacks outscored the Titans 24-10 in the fourth quarter in the state opener.
Hope Zollman led Council with 13 points.
