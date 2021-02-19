The Tri-Valley girls basketball team captured the first state championship in program history Friday.
The Titans built an 11-point lead before holding off the Kendrick Tigers 54-48 in the State 1A Division II final at the Ford Idaho Center.
Tri-Valley (20-3) used a 10-2 run late in the third quarter to start pulling away from Kendrick (20-6).
Josey Jones led Tri-Valley with 19 points and Emme Hollon added 17 and seven rebounds.
Erin Morgan led Kendrick with 17 points and Harley Heimgartner added 12.
CAREY 48, ROCKLAND 40: The Panthers held off the Bulldogs in the third-place game.
The Panthers took advantage of 20 Rockland turnovers, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-9.
Kylie Wood led Carey with 32 points including 16 of 19 free throws. She also hd five rebounds and four steals.
Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr each had 13 points to lead Rockland.
MACKAY 56, CAMAS COUNTY 37: The Miners cruised past the Mushers in the consolation final.
The Miners outscored Camas County 33-19 in the final two quarters.
Riley Moore led Mackay with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Trinity Seefriend had 16 points and 10 rebounds.