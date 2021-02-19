The Grace girls basketball team was too much in the final eight minutes Friday.
The Grizzlies outscored Prairie 17-4 in the fourth quarter to capture the State 1A Division championship at the Ford Idaho Center.
Grace (21-3) rallied from a 21-17 halftime deficit.
Maniah Clegg led Grace with 16 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots and Melodie Straatman had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
Kristin Wemoff and Madison Shears each had 10 points to lead Prairie (22-4).
LAPWAI 71, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 37: The Wildcats (21-2) left no doubt in the third-place game.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and didn't let up. They extended the lead to 40 points in the second half.
Omari Mitchell led Lapwai with 16 points and seven rebounds and Grace Sobotta had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Lauren Gomez led Lighthouse Christian (15-7) with 12 points and eight rebounds.
RIMROCK 39, LIBERTY CHARTER 34: The Raiders captured the consolation championship.
The Raiders got out to an 8-0 start before the Patriots (18-5) got going. Liberty Charter used an 11-2 run to tighten things up.
Casey Collom led Liberty Charter with 13 points and Grace Gerdes had 10 to go with seven rebounds.
Sintia Varela led Rimrock (18-3) with 22 points.