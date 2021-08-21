BOISE — Scott Gutschewski fired an 8-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open at Hillcrest Country Club.
A win — or even just a top-5 finish — in the first of three tournaments that comprise the Korn Ferry Tour Finals will be enough to get Gutschewski PGA Tour membership for next season.
“It’s nice to get off to a good start here, and I’ve had three nice days,” said Gutschewski, who last played on the PGA Tour in 2011. “It’d be nice to have another nice day tomorrow.”
Whether it’ll be good enough to fend off a pack of contenders hot on his tail — including Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kelly Kraft, and Ben Taylor all tied for second and two strokes down — it’s an unlikely turn of events for Gutschewski, who was looking to exit the tour life earlier this year.
“At my age, you start wondering what else you’re going to do,” said the 44-year-old Gutschewski, who played college at both Creighton and then Nebraska. “The coaching job at Nebraska has opened up a couple of times, and when I was hurt the first time, I did some volunteering at Creighton where I played. I had a blast working with the kids and enjoyed being around them.”
But despite two overtures to coach at his alma mater, Gutschewski found himself denied. “For whatever reason, it just didn’t work out,” he said.
However, his game this weekend is working out better than expected. And it’s a familiar position he finds himself in, having been elevated to the PGA Tour membership several times over his career after dropping back down to lower tours.
“I’ve graduated from this tour three times and gotten to Q school finals a few times,” Gutschewski said. “But on the final day, it’s all those old cliches — trying to stay positive and taking it one shot at a time. We say them for a reason.”
While Gutschewski has battled back from bone spurs that eventually required surgery on both feet, one of his major challengers, Kelly Kraft, is also trying to work his way back from suffering a torn labrum in his right hip last year.
Kraft, who hasn’t played in a tournament since May, shot 1-over on Thursday before roaring back with a 10-under round on Friday and a 5-under round on Saturday to pull within two strokes of the lead.
“When I came back earlier this year, I just shut it down because my hip was bothering me a little bit,” Kraft said. “But I changed swing coaches, did some physical therapy, and I’ve been playing great at home. So the first day I was rusty and a little sloppy around the greens and being anxious and nervous, but I settled down on the second round.”
Kraft, who holds a medical exemption that will get him on the PGA Tour through half of next season, doesn’t want to leave anything to chance with an opportunity this close in front of him to earn full membership again.
“I’m just hitting some quality golf shots and putting it up there, giving myself a chance on every hole,” Kraft said.
While Gutschewski and Kraft are battling back from injury, Aphibarnrat has been struggling to find his form again that had him in the top 30 in the world in 2018 when he finished tied for 15th at The Masters.
“I feel comfortable with the way I’m swinging the club and a lot of positive thinking and confidence that will carry me in these finals,” said the 32-year-old Thailand native. “I feel like my game is getting back, and I feel comfortable how I’m moving the ball around the golf course.”