I'll be transparent here — I don't watch NASCAR or any auto racing.
That doesn't mean, though, that I don't think it's important to a segment of our readers. Far from it. We produce a sports section that will feature sports of various kinds including auto racing.
I've answered your phone calls, listened to your voicemails and read your emails. I know readers want auto racing coverage. Let me explain our situation.
If you haven't noticed, our section has been much smaller since COVID-19 came on the scene. We average a page to a page and a half, sometimes smaller. And our deadlines were moved up because, well, there are very few sports happening.
Our section will continue to be small and our deadlines earlier until at least baseball returns. And judging by the posturing between owners and players we may not see baseball this summer.
So I say all that to say that because of the space limitations we have to be judicious in how we use it.
This allows me a moment to praise my staff – B.J. Rains, Brandon Walton and John Wustrow. They've cranked out an incredible amount of local stories. Entertaining, well-written stories I might add.
There have been days that all of our space has been taken up by local stories. I won't apologize for that. We should own local stories. National stories and reports can be seen on ESPN or any 24/7 channel.
But on days when our local content might be light, we try to use the best stories provided by The Associated Press. And I've personally tried to find NASCAR stories to put in the paper.
With few sports going on, there's been no need for a national scoreboard. That's where the results of auto races or poll position lists are published. Again, when we feel there's a need for a national scoreboard we'll bring it back.
Also, we haven't had a need for our TV menu. That will return when necessary.
We want sports to return as much as you do. And it looks like, barring another massive COVID-19 breakout, things might start to return to normal. That includes our section.
So hang in there with us. We're doing all we can with the resources we're allotted each day.