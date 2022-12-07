Sitting at home Wednesday morning I felt inspired.
So I grabbed my iPhone and started writing. I find I do some decent writing on my iPhone — even though it'd be easier to boot up the laptop.
By the time my fingers had slowed down on my iPhone 12, I had cranked out this missive.
I often receive emails asking why this or that wasn’t in the newspaper.
This is a good time to respond.
When it comes to high school sports, we rely on emails from coaches. We’re a three-man staff. Let me give you an idea of how a typical night goes.
Tuesday, for example, our Boise State beat writer Jordan Kaye attended the Eastern Oregon/BSU men’s basketball game. Our jack of all trades man, John Wustrow, who doesn’t have one beat but many because of circumstances out of our control, was staffing the Northwest Nazarene/College of Idaho men’s basketball game.
That left yours truly in the office to a) edit their stories, b) put out the section and c) write a local roundup of any prep hoop or wrestling results sent to us.
Per usual this fall and early winter, we had a smattering of emails. There were several other games where results were received too late. Our deadline is 10 p.m. it used to be later but it’s out of my control.
We used to have a fourth position fully dedicated to high school sports, but that position has been dark for 2 1/2 years. Again, it’s out of my control. We’re just trying to do the best we can with what we have. We’ll have freelancers to help us with state tournaments for sure.
Some readers ask why we don’t have more national coverage of certain sports. The short answer is we’re a local newspaper. National coverage is available 24/7 on the internet. People don’t take our paper, by and large, for national coverage. At least I wouldn't if I was just Joe Regular living in the Treasure Valley.
We’re fortunate, for example, to have a local columnist. Mike Prater, to me, is priceless and better than anything nationally I could put in the paper. This paper has been blessed to have Mike opining since February 2019.
When we do use national stories, I try to select the most compelling stories that would serve the most readers.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
We now publish a combined local/national scoreboard. We do this because many readers want to see the basics — NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA daily scores and standings. In the baseball season we run daily roundups. I don’t know how much longer we’ll be able to do that. There’s little to no interest in NBA and NHL roundups.
We’re facing some difficult hurdles in our industry in general and at our paper in specific. Across the nation newspapers our size are turning out lights and closing shop. I hope that never happens here. But I say that to say that the challenges are real and they're not going away. In fact, they're only going to grow in size.
What’s odd for a paper our size is we continue to grow. For that I’m grateful. I can guarantee you that our publisher, Matt Davison, is fighting to keep us relevant amidst our shrinking budget. It’s a challenge and believe me when I say I wouldn’t want his job.
My immediate boss, editor Teddy Feinberg, is in our corner. He’s a former sports editor, and he knows the daily difficulties we face. If he could give us everything I’d want, the check he’d write would bounce.
I share this because my heart bleeds for our industry. I want what’s best for our industry at large, but mostly for what’s best for our readers in the Treasure Valley. I don’t care about competition with other media outlets. The fight today is for viability and survival. I want what is best for The Idaho Press.
This is a serious topic for me. I’m sitting at home writing this on my iPhone. When moment moves me I’ve got to write it.
I may be overstepping my bounds by being transparent to you our readers. If I am, the next column will likely be written by the next sports editor.
But I care, maybe too much. I will be expressing my opinions with my higher ups on some issues in the days to come. I will be going to bat for you.
Meanwhile, if I could get high school coaches to help us out by sending your results that would be a good step in knowing that you the reader want to know what’s happening at your neighborhood high school.
I sensed some apathy among girls basketball coaches when John Wustrow sent out a preseason survey. Less than half the coaches in the region responded. I applaud the coaches who cared to take three minutes to respond. The others must not care or have a subscription to a newspaper.
In regards to other matters, please feel free to send me an email or call (208-465-8118). I read all the emails and listen to all the voicemails. And sometimes I return calls when a reader wants to have a genuine conversation.
Thanks. But, thanks mostly for reading.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.