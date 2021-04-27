When I arrived at the Idaho Press almost three years ago, I wondered why a newspaper that wants to be the must-read option in the Treasure Valley featured an item like Community Connector.
It seemed small town to me.
I now know its importance, though. I'm ashamed to admit it took some time to figure this out.
It's probably the worst kept secret in the area. Every Tuesday, we feature Community Connector. From week to week you might find the Nampa and Caldwell bowling scores. Other times you might find blurbs about youth baseball tryouts or youth athletic camps.
Community Connector is sort of a catch all. It's for everything that's non-high school. We have few rules regarding how you can get something mentioned in it.
We're not going to list scores from run-of-the-mill youth leagues. But we would like to announce when teams win leagues and especially tournaments.
We will even print photos. But we need names of people in the photos. We're just not going to print a team photo without names.
Even if our daily circulation doubles what the current number is, we'll continue to feature Community Connector. It's really the definition of its name – a way for us to stay connected to our community (in this case the greater Treasure Valley) and offer an avenue for non-high school feats to be published.
It's easy to reach us, too. Send an email to sports@idahopress.com. When you're sending us information for consideration for print, please include as many details/highlights as possible. And also include a contact person and phone number.
We're here to serve our community.
• I've got an update on my recent column regarding baseball box scores. I was overwhelmed by the response. It was much appreciated.
I received more than 50 emails and a couple voicemails. And the majority of the responses favored keeping box scores. I suspected that would be the response. In our endeavors to find a solution to our dilemma, I want a better product than what we currently feature. I'm not a fan of the USA Today product if I'm being brutally honest. I think we can publish box scores and standings along with some baseball features in a better way that serves our readers.
We're not leaving any stones unturned in our quest to find a solution.
I'm going to endeavor to keep lines of communication open to you our valued reader. It's a two-way street. Please don't hesitate to contact me. The best way is by email.
• We've got some great opportunities coming down the road. Our staff is currently working on our virtual Sports Stars event. We're also planning for our annual Sports Stars tab.
Our Boise State writer and BlueTurfSports.com editor B.J. Rains is planning for his annual summer series of the top 25 players to watch this fall and the most pressing 25 questions facing the Broncos when fall camp begins in early August. Those will run daily in June and July.
B.J. is also working on a weekly social media video show called the Bronco Report that will air each Friday at noon on the BlueTurfSports social media channels. It will feature Boise State guests, comments and opinions, and an audio version will be available as a podcast on iTunes.
Friday's show will include interviews with Boise State senior Abu Kigab, who announced Monday that he plans to return to the Boise State basketball team next year, and Boise State softball coach Maggie Huffaker ahead of a big weekend series.
We have plans to fill a void on our staff this summer that we've had for 10 months — a high school writer. Assistant sports editor John Wustrow has done a workmanlike job filling in and trying to keep track of his beats. I so appreciate the work he has done.