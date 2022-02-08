I used to heckle referees when I was younger.
I'm not proud to admit it, but I never crossed the line and made things personal, and I never swore at them. I wish many of the coaches and players I've officiated took the same approach.
Badgering referees is becoming too commonplace, especially in youth sports. At least once a week I read a story from Associated Press detailing another parent attacking a referee, usually in a violent manner.
I ran into this just a couple week ago. I referee AAU, middle school basketball and a men's league in the Treasure Valley. I won't say where the men's league is because I don't want to draw too much attention.
I've had issues with a particular adult since I started officiating this men's league three years ago. Adult is probably too kind of a word to use to describe this individual. Anyway, he makes it a point each year to tell me he's played 25 years and overseas. He's a dang good player, no doubt.
But he's taken things too personally with me. On the very first night of league last month, I had to call a technical on him.
The following week I was out of town to check on my 83-year-old father who had a triple bypass.
When I returned the following week, I had even more fun. We were three minutes from the game being over and I thought we'd make it through relatively unscathed — save for the occasional barb from my buddy.
Nope, with just under three minutes to go, I had to call a technical. Then as he headed toward the bench — in men's league a player must sit 20 minutes if he gets a T — he popped off again. This time I just threw him out of the gym.
League rules state that a player receiving three Ts is done for the season. I reported my side of the situation to the league. A few days later, I was told they were going to give the player another chance. A fourth technical and he'd be done.
Thanks for the support guys. So I took myself off his game last week and this week. And I won't ref another game he's in this year. I don't feel supported.
I have no problem with coaches or adult players complaining about a call. But as I tell them voice your complaint and let's move on.
A frequent yell I hear in AAU games is 'call it both ways' or 'call it the same way on our end, ref.'
My first year here I tossed a coach of a third grade girls team — third grade! — and two parents in the same game. Crazy.
The AAU directors of this tournament organization support their refs.
Still, it's silly that parents and men's league players have to be idiots. But my beef is really with parents and coaches.
I exhort AAU players who mimic their coaches and parents to refrain from poor behavior. But when they see such behavior from the people they love and trust, what else are they supposed to do?
I could go on and on. There are horror stories out there. But I think you get the point.
Men's league players are playing recreationally and they should act appropriately. Parents and coaches should be better role models.
Enough said.