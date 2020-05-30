There was a time I thought I should threaten to crack 80 every time I stepped foot on a golf course.
That was about 25 years ago. That ship has sailed – or to use golf parlance, that putt has lipped out – but a guy can dream, right?
I'm in my second summer of a serious return to golf. I stayed away from golf for almost 15 years, but when I moved to the Treasure Valley I knew I'd have to entertain a return largely because one of my good friends lived here.
I took this job in late July 2018, and I golfed a handful of times before fall slipped away. I had gotten so far away from golf that my clubs – probably at least 30 years old – were, well, outdated to say the least.
Initially I was unsure how certain I was to commit to golfing regularly. So my buddy, Mike Kinney, allowed me to use an old set – old to him but might as well have been brand spanking new out of the box for me.
I'm still “testing” them out.
I moved from Coeur d'Alene and anyone familiar with North Idaho or the Spokane, Washington, area knows that the golf courses in that region are spectacular. But golf courses in the Treasure Valley aren't shabby.
I haven't had enough time to play them all yet. I've played a few rounds at TimberStone (my, oh, my those greens are like putting on glass); River Bend in Wilder (love the holes along the Snake River); Purple Sage (just a nice, older course); RedHawk (not among my favorite); Ridgecrest (fantastic back nine, plain Jane front side); Centennial (a traditional municipal-style course); and Falcon Crest.
In fact, my last two rounds have been at Falcon Crest. I may never play at another course again.
Mike and I played there on Memorial Day. There wasn't a hole we didn't like.
Here's a simple way I'd sum up the course – it looks and feels like a country club but at an affordable price. Each hole was a splendid experience.
And we had the course to ourselves. There were no groups pushing us nor were there any groups slowing us down. Perhaps it was because it was a holiday.
We played from the red, championship tees – one set of tees inside the tips. We probably shouldn't have played those. We played again Monday and teed off from the whites. There's plenty of challenges from the whites.
We both decided to establish handicaps this season. What's keeping me from shooting in my dream range – now 85 or better – is my putting and chipping. I'm a once-a-week golfer right now. The pandemic won't allow more than that. I'll just leave it with that vague description.
If I played twice a week or spent some extra time at the driving range and on the practice putting green, I'm convinced I could scare 85. Until then I might have to be satisfied with the upper 80s.
I've been playing since middle school and I've never had a lesson. I've been told that I have a fluid, natural swing. I'll turn 59 years old in August, and I'm not contemplating getting any lessons any time soon.
I know my handicap will never see single digits, but I'd like to get it down to around 13 at least. I'm not too far off.
I'd like to write a golf column every so often this summer. To do so I'll need your help. Call me (208-465-8118) or email me (glee@idahopress.com) with any golf-related ideas. Come across some guy getting his ninth hole in one or something and pass it on to me.