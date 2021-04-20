To our devoted readers (especially Major League Baseball fans),
There may come a day when we can no longer provide baseball box scores.
My sincere hope is that day is later than sooner. But as I write this it's very much on the horizon.
The current syndication that we buy our baseball page from, USA Today, is planning to cease production of the page on May 29. Seems like an odd, almost random day. When I heard this my initial thought was why would they even start the season and then cease providing a page.
But then again there are so many strange things that go on in every business, not just ours.
So I'm writing this to ask a general question. We want to be everything we can be to our readers.
As we've been looking for answers and solutions to the baseball page dilemma, I asked my assistant sports editor to mock up a baseball scoreboard using the box scores provided through our Associated Press wire service. It took 2 ½ hours.
Folks, that's not efficient use of our time.
I'm old school like many of our readers. I'll turn 60 in August. Now I'm not saying that 60 is old. In fact it's the new 40 (I wish!).
I want to hold a newspaper in my hands. I don't want to go looking for a newspaper online. But I also understand that the industry that I have made my living in is making a big transition right now. Dozens of newspapers (more like hundreds) have ceased publication. Mom and pop newspapers are doing all they can to survive.
I've always believed that local newspapers should own what they should own — everything local. We can't survive on national news. National news should serve as nothing more than a supplement to local newspaper coverage.
That's where finding national news online becomes important. Local newspapers aren't going to make a living off providing baseball, football, basketball or hockey box scores.
The easy answer to the dilemma with baseball box scores would be to just drop them now. But we're not there yet. We're working on a couple things. We hope one of them will at least get us through this challenge.
But I would appreciate hearing from you. Send me an email and tell me what you want to see in our daily coverage. If you want baseball box scores then let me know.
I can't guarantee we'll be able to do everything you ask for. But at least I will have a general idea of what some of our readers want to see on a daily basis.
Email me at: glee@idahopress.com.
Meanwhile, I need to get back to finding a solution to the current dilemma.