NAMPA — It’s tough to separate emotions. There are seven stages of grief — and while those stages look cut and dry on a poster hanging in a therapy office, they blend and mesh and overlap in reality.

So even in the tough moments, there is joy. Even in the joyous moments, there is heartbreak. Which is why one parent walked into a high school basketball game Thursday and opened her purse to reveal tissues. Just in case one emotion led to the other.

