NAMPA — It’s tough to separate emotions. There are seven stages of grief — and while those stages look cut and dry on a poster hanging in a therapy office, they blend and mesh and overlap in reality.
So even in the tough moments, there is joy. Even in the joyous moments, there is heartbreak. Which is why one parent walked into a high school basketball game Thursday and opened her purse to reveal tissues. Just in case one emotion led to the other.
Greenleaf Friends Academy’s girls basketball team played in its first state tournament game since 2011. That group of girls, the nine young ladies who represent a high school of just 44 kids, did what no other group at their institution had done in more than a decade.
And yet, it was so hard to cheer for the accomplishment without thinking about those who couldn’t.
Last week, just hours before Greenleaf’s district tournament matchup with Liberty Charter, Grizzlies volunteer coach Loma Bittick died in a car accident. Her husband, Greenleaf head coach Jim Bittick, sustained serious injuries.
At 5:15 p.m. last Thursday, Jim, with Loma sitting shotgun, drove his Ford F150 north on Friends Road, when a 27-year-old male from Meridian failed to yield at a stop sign, crashing his Volkswagen Jetta into the passenger side door of the Bitticks’ car.
Loma Bittick died a few hours later at the hospital. She was 65. Meanwhile, as his girls battled during Thursday’s state tournament game, Jim Bittick lay in his hospital bed, still fighting for his life.
The Grizzlies basketball team was inside a locker room at Columbia High School that evening when they learned the crash was fatal. Shae Olsen, Greenleaf’s lone senior, spoke up.
“Guys,” she told the team, “we can’t play.”
“I mentally couldn’t play,” Olsen said Thursday, back at Columbia High. “Seeing the community stay with us and pray with us was really — you felt really loved. But I kept expecting them (Loma and Jim) to walk in the gym and be like, ‘Hey, good game.’ But they weren’t. That was one of the hardest moments I’ve had to live through.”
Loma Bittick was a longtime volleyball coach and, for the past few years, a math teacher at Greenleaf. Jim worked a full-time job at Campbell Tractor Company and had been the girls basketball coach for two seasons. They didn’t have grandchildren on the team. Why they coached can only be explained by passion and love.
“There’s no other way around it,” Greenleaf Athletic Director Nate Freeman said. “(Loma) didn’t have to be here by any means. … Financially, she didn’t need to be here. She wanted to be here.”
And, on Thursday, all anyone wanted was for Loma to be there, sitting on the sidelines with her dark hair flowing to her shoulders and a smile that brought warmth to all those who saw it. When girls were having bad games, they’d look toward Loma. “Just do this and you’ll be fine,” she’d say so matter-of-factly.
All anyone wanted was for Jim to be there, with his big, energetic eyes and his even bigger, even more energetic mustache. His voice would boom from the sidelines as he instructed his team.
That voice, for the time being, is tempered. He’s currently in the ICU, Freeman said, and doctors are waiting for his health to stabilize before they perform a number of surgeries.
“We’re just living on prayers at this moment,” Freeman said. “Jim has a long road to recovery.”
Earlier this week, Olsen and her mom went to the hospital to visit her coach. It was “depressing,” she said. Of course it was. But Olsen went not for herself but for her coach, to show him he was still loved, still supported.
Just a few months ago, as Olsen sat behind a table at Caldwell High, she signed her letter of intent to play soccer at the College of Idaho. Both Jim and Loma went to C of I. They showed up to Olsen’s signing, standing behind her with big smiles. As she left his hospital room, Olsen shouted over to Jim.
“Go Yotes,” she said, holding her index and pinky finger out to make the Yotes’ hand gesture.
“And he did it back,” Olsen said, beaming.
Those are the happy moments bred out of tragedy. And tragedy needs happy moments, so here’s another:
One day this week, Greenleaf basketball players Hope Miller and Lidia Ovalle — both juniors — were standing inside Loma’s classroom (they still have math class there). For some reason, they remembered, Mrs. Bittick never threw away her dry-erase markers. One would die out and she’d just set it down and pick up another. So every time she grabbed a marker, she was gambling if it would actually write anything.
Miller and Ovalle were going through all the markers to see how many actually worked when Ovalle came up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s write a poem,” she said. And in seconds, Ovalle wrote this:
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“Oh lollipops I like (to) lick
Almost as much as I (love) Mrs. Bittick
A volleyball I shant ever kick
Yougurt and fresh berries were never her ick
She was so sweet, we called her good Saint Nick
Jim thought she was the hottest chick
Oh her brain — so quick!
She taught us all her tips and tricks
She didn’t like us calling each other dipsticks
Oh how I wish I could go on a last picnic with Mrs. Bittick.”
This has been a tough week for the Greenleaf community. School was cancelled last Friday and, instead, a staff member held chapel for anyone and everyone. A counselor arranged for emotional-support dogs to come through on Monday. And lunches and classes have turned into times of fellowship.
“We’re all definitely closer than we probably want to be or ever thought we’d be,” Olsen said. “We feel them in our presence still.”
That brings us to Thursday. A phenomenal Prairie team beat Greenleaf, 67-23, sending the Grizzlies to the consolation bracket, where they'll play Liberty Charter Friday at noon. You couldn’t find the fairytale on the scoreboard. But it was in the stands, in the eardrums of everyone inside the gym.
Greenleaf Friends Academy had three periods of class on Thursday, then bused its entire high school — which amounts to 30 or so kids, excluding the basketball team — 21 miles to Columbia High. A few parents in the stands wore specially made shirts that read, “You fight for us. We fight for you.” When the final whistle sounded, the whole crowd began chanting, “We. Are proud-of-you.”
“Every time we took a break, I think we knew what we were playing for,” Olsen said. “But we tried to make today more exciting than depressing. They wanted us to be here.”
That might be an understatement.
When Greenleaf earned its spot in the 1A DI state tournament, Jim stood before his team and began crying.
“You guys made my one dream come true,” he told them.
RAFT RIVER 70, LIBERTY CHARTER 38
Raft River dominated from the jump, pressuring Liberty Charter into 26 turnovers in its commanding 70-38 victory.
Four Trojans scored in double figures on Thursday, with Jessi Knudsen and Reagan Jones leading the way with 15 points each. Caroline Schumann tallied 13 points and had eight rebounds. And Libby Boden scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Liberty Charter will face Greenleaf on Friday at noon in the consolation bracket. Meanwhile, Raft River will move onto the semis, where it’ll face last year’s runner-up, Prairie.