BOISE — The hunt for cards on next season’s PGA Tour reaches its stretch run in Boise this week.
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals kicks off Thursday with the Albertsons Boise Open at Hillcrest Country Club, continuing the event’s tradition in recent years of being part of the tour’s finals.
However, this year, the way to jump from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Championship changes a bit. In recent years, the Top 25 players on the Tour when the regular season ends earned their PGA Tour Card for the following year. Over the course of the finals, 25 more cards would be earned.
This year, only those who rank in the Top 30 of the season-long standings following the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Oct. 8 will get their cards. According to PGATour.com, any player currently ranked in the top-6 currently has enough points to already have their PGA Tour card secured for the 2024 season.
Korn Ferry Tour rookie Adrien Dumont de Chassart became the sixth player to clinch their card with a T-11 finish at the Magnit Championship this past weekend in New Jersey, three months after concluding his college career at the University of Illinois.
Ben Kohles, Rico Hoey, Ben Silverman, Alejandro Tosti and Pierceson Coody have all also secured their cards for next season. Dumont de Chassart was not listed among the players in the field for the Boise Open as of Monday afternoon. The other five who have already clinched their cards are.
Everyone else competing in the event still has work to do to secure their cards.
The four Korn Ferry Tour final events will include both an elevated purse — $1.5 million as opposed to $1 million for regular season events — and elevated points. While the winner of regular season events gets 500 points to the tour standings, the winner of championship events gets 600. Those 600 points are what currently separate the No. 30-ranked player, Grayson Murray, and Dalton Ward, who currently is at No. 127.
The field for the Boise Open was capped at 156 players, and with each finals event the field will get smaller. The field for the Simmons Bank Open in College Grove, Tennessee, from Sept. 14-17 will be capped at 144, meaning some in Boise this week will be playing simply to keep their season alive.