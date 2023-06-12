This year was skiing Nirvana.
Never in history had the calendar flipped to May and folks were still shredding on Bogus Basin. Never had anyone been able to enjoy Cinco de Mayo by fastening their goggles and flying down “Berm Baby Berm.”
In 2023, Mother Nature brought snow to plenty of mountains in Boise. Yet only one — Bogus Basin — was skiable.
The story of why dates back 85 years, back to when skiing was a new, niche activity that hours of effort for minutes of euphoria.
Towards the end of the Great Depression, tons of Treasure Valley residents had just taken up the sport of skiing, driving out to the recently-opened Sun Valley ski resort to go down a monster mountain. Soon, just under two dozen teenagers were meeting regularly to spend winter afternoons at the American Legion Golf Course, racing down hills on their wooden skis.
They filed paperwork in 1938 to become the Boise Ski Club, which — along with local officials — was instrumental in turning Bogus Basin into the ski area we all know today.
“The group that had the original idea was the (Boise Junior Chamber of Commerce), but they worked hand in hand with the ski club,” said Eve Chandler, author of the book, Building Bogus Basin. “The ski club put up the first rope tow. They helped the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) clear runs.
“The ski club really put in a lot of sweat equity to build Bogus Basin and they were very passionate about the ski area,” Chandler added. “From 1942 on, they helped operate the ski tow. And, eventually, it was turned over completely to the Bogus Basin Recreational Association.”
Imagine this: People were skiing Bogus Basin before there was even a road up to Bogus Basin. A bunch of local kids would hop in the back of a pickup truck, drive as far as they could then hike over three miles just for the thrill of bolting down the hill.
If folks wanted to ski in Boise at that time, they had to work for it. Even when a road was built, it was a one-way operation for years.
“It was a one-lane deal,” said Bob Greenwood, who opened Greenwood’s Ski Haus near Bogus Basin in 1957. “You drove up in the morning and you came down at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. No one came up after 2. … Christ, it was not plowed well. It was a Mickey Mouse deal.
“Those are all things that were in the past,” he added. “That road now is probably better kept than most roads in Idaho that have snow on them.”
Innovation has made it much easier to enjoy winter sports and, in a way, made a ski club much less necessary. There is a lessened need to carpool. There is no need for volunteers to run a rope tow. There’s no big bargain for members, like in 1947, when an adult season pass was $12.
But the Bogus Basin Ski Club still exists. And after 85 years, it is as popular as ever, bringing community to a hobby that sometimes can be isolating. In a way, technology has destroyed some of the major social clubs of the previous generation.
The Freemasons, The Elks and The Rotary Club all have recorded a drastic membership dropoff at a time when numerous studies have proven that friendship and close relationships provide massive health benefits.
“Since I’ve been involved (with the Bogus Basin Ski Club), there’s been around 200 members,” said ski club president Lynda Clark. “However in the last couple of years, we’re up to — I think the last count was 287.”
Clark points to Boise’s population increase as a reason for the ski club’s spike in membership. There are folks from all over, she noted, who left their friends behind when they flocked to Boise and have sought out new social groups to build relationships.
No longer needed to help Bogus Basin run smoothly, the ski club plans trips across the region — including resorts in Oregon, Utah and Canada — for its members to get together and ski.
They put together a yearly showing of the annual Warren Miller film at The Egyptian Theatre, the proceeds of which go to club barbecues as well as a number of local skiing organizations: The Bogus Basin Ski Patrol, the Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education (BASE), the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation and the Bob Greenwood Snowsports Scholarship.
This weekend, they will host the Far West Ski Association’s 90th Annual Convention and Awards Banquet at the Boise Centre West, which includes a free-to-attend party and silent auction on Friday at 6:30 p.m. along with an already sold out banquet on Saturday night.
“It’s just trying to bring everyone together: venders, skiers, different ski areas,” said Clark, who’s been the ski club president since 2015.
It will be another opportunity for the ski club to not only bring folks together in Boise, but to build community — which is what the whole goal really is.
“I’ve seen super friendships happen because of the club,” Clark said. “And I think it’s wonderful.”