BOISE — Doug and Marcia Jacobs arrived at CenturyLink Arena about 11 a.m. Thursday, ready to watch four quarterfinal games of the men’s Big Sky Tournament.
Instead they found a note on the door saying the tournament had been canceled.
“I could cry,” Marcia Jacobs said.
The Big Sky announced at roughly 10:30 a.m. that the tournament was being canceled due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. The news came after nearly every other conference in the country — notably the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 and SEC — all announced earlier in the morning they were canceling their respective tournaments. The NAIA also announced Thursday it was canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those currently underway.
“Very disappointing,” said Jacobs, who along with her husband drove down from Moscow to cheer on the Idaho Vandals. “Our girls were going to be in the championship, and we paid to stay here until Sunday. It’s really upsetting. Why are we overreacting? It’s ridiculous. People are being too hysterical. I hate to say it but it’s the press, and Facebook.”
The Idaho men were eliminated from the tournament Wednesday, but the women were set to play No. 1 seed Montana State in the championship game Friday. Instead of having a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament, which may or may not happen at this point, the automatic bid will instead go to Montana State since they were the regular season champion.
“That’s not fair,” Jacobs said. “They didn’t win. We didn’t get a chance.”
The Big Sky said in a release that the Presidents’ Council met Thursday morning and voted to cancel the remainder of the tournament. Full refunds will be issued to fans, but the Big Sky and CenturyLink Arena will announce plans for how that will happen in the near future.
“The decision was not made lightly, as we know how meaningful our basketball championships is to our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and fans,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “After consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved.”
The top-seeded Eastern Washington men’s team was set to play Sacramento State in the first game at noon Thursday. Many of their fans arrived at the arena unaware that the tournament had just been canceled minutes earlier.
“We flew in this morning and I think it’s ridiculous,” said Cindy Schmidt, who was donned in Eastern Washington gear. “I think if everybody uses precautionary measures, I mean it’s the flu. I think it’s going to kill the economy with what they are doing with canceling everything.”
The only positive for Schmidt and her group was that if the NCAA Tournament happens, Eastern Washington would get the automatic bid as the Big Sky regular season champion.
“If they have it,” Schmidt said.
The U.S., as of Thursday, has 1,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 42 states, and 36 reported deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No cases have been confirmed in Idaho.
Delbert Bauer made the trip down from Seattle to root for the Montana Grizzlies, and initially was under the impression the tournament would continue but without fans in the stands, a move the NCAA had taken a day earlier.
“At least we’ll be able to see it in other ways like on the internet,” Bauer said.
Informed that the tournament had actually been canceled completely, Bauer readjusted his Montana cap
“There’s no games? So there’s no winner? That’s it?” Bauer said in shock. “Oh geez, I didn’t know that. I thought they were still having it, just without fans. Oh my gosh.”
Bauer said he would be out several hundred dollars, like most fans that traveled to Boise to see the tournament.
“I’m frustrated,” Bauer said. “I thought for sure it would still be going on, especially with people that made advanced reservations and stuff. I guess it was coming, but I just didn’t think such a small situation like this would happen. This is pretty big. There’s a lot of money involved in this. I made my reservations six months ago.
“It cost me some money. I suspect a lot of travel agents will be hit hard, but who knows if I will get paid back or not.”
Bauer’s biggest issue? How to spend the next few days.
“I prepared for this well in advance and now I have to figure out what to do,” Bauer said. “I still have three days left here.”
At least one fan outside the arena understood the decision. Amy Dockter, a Montana State alum living in Boise, said she was OK with canceling the tournament if it was in the best interest for public safety.
“It’s a bummer but I understand wanting to keep people safe,” Dockter said. “With what we don’t know it’s OK. Keeping everyone safe should be the primary concern and if they are thinking of that and there’s not enough information, I think it was a good decision.”
Dockter said it was “exciting” knowing the Montana State women would advance to the NCAA Tournament if it were to still happen.
But she also had to figure out what to do after already taking the day off Thursday.
“Go to lunch, probably play some pinochle and have a few beers,” Dockter said.