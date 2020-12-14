The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature a team making its first appearance in the game against one playing in it for the second year in a row.
On Sunday, the bowl game announced that both Tulane and Nevada have accepted invitations to this season's edition, which will be played on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium on ESPN. Nevada (6-2) will be playing in the game for the fourth time, including a 30-21 loss to Ohio earlier this year, on Jan. 3.
“We are excited for this opportunity to play one more game this season and to return to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl," Nevada coach Jay Norvell said in a release. "Tulane is a well-coached team and had a good season, and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing them."
By making their fourth appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Wolf Pack (6-2) tie Boise State and Utah State for most appearances in the game. Nevada, however, is still looking for its first Potato Bowl win after losing in 2008 to Maryland and in 2006 to Miami (Fla.).
The Wolf Pack are led by sophomore quarterback Carson Strong, who ranks sixth in the nation with 323.4 passing yards per game, and junior receiver Romeo Dubos, who has 960 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions.
Nevada started the season 5-0, but has lost 2 of 3 games coming into the bowl game, including a game against unbeaten San Jose State on Friday.
Tulane (6-5) is playing in its third straight bowl game for the first time in school history after appearing in just one postseason game between 2003-2017. The Green Wave beat Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl, 30-13, on Jan. 4.
“I am so proud of everyone in our program that have dedicated themselves all season to allow our team the opportunity to compete in a bowl game," Tulane coach Willie Fritz said in a release. "Everyone from the players to the coaches to the staff have played a key role in getting our team to this point.”
The Green Wave (6-5) will come to Boise having won four of their last five games, including a 35-21 win against Memphis in their last game on Dec. 5.
Tulane senior Patrick Johnson currently leads the nation in sacks, with 10, but the Green Wave will be playing with a shakeup in its coaching staff, as defensive coordinator Jack Curtis was fired last week.
Fans will not be allowed in attendance at Albertsons Stadium.