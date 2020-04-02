NAMPA — A lot of people were uncomfortable to ask.
And Megan Yett herself didn’t know when or if she’d really ever be ready to talk about it. The last two years are not exactly easy to put into words for the former Nampa Christian volleyball star.
The sudden passing of her father combined with a lingering injury turned what was supposed to be an exciting new chapter at the University of Utah into the darkest time of her life.
“As an athlete, you have these dreams of what college is going to be like," Megan said. "For me, it’s been a nightmare.”
Yett seemingly had the world at her feet coming out of Nampa Christian.
She was a three-time 2A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year. A two-time Idaho Press Player of the Year. A two-time state champion. On the American Volleyball Coaches Association Under Armour Watch list. And she recorded almost 2,000 kills in her career.
It all added up to the 6-foot-1 outside hitter, who didn’t start playing volleyball until her freshman year, being arguably the best prospect to come out of Idaho in quite some time.
University of Utah coach Beth Launiere, who's been at the helm for 31 years, took notice.
“She was intriguing,” Launiere said. “We just started realizing what a nice athlete she was and was really shocked by her development. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. So we jumped on her pretty fast.”
Yett signed her National Letter of Intent with the Utes in the fall of 2017.
But the once in a lifetime moment was quickly followed by one that broke her heart — all before ever stepping foot on campus.
Her father Curtis Yett suddenly started experiencing stomach pains at the end of February 2018.
“We just thought it was ulcers,” Megan said.
But a doctor’s visit revealed something far worse.
March 14, 2018 — a Wednesday. Megan had just returned home from practice with the Idaho Crush club volleyball team. Her mother Michele and Curtis were already back from the appointment.
Megan, along with her older sister, Tayler, and younger brother, Caden, casually all asked how it went.
“You all should sit down,” Michele said with a crack in her voice.
It was stage 4 colon cancer — terminal.
Curtis didn’t know much about volleyball. But he was still at every match and peppered with his youngest daughter in the backyard. He also bonded with her on his dairy farm.
Megan was there from the time she could walk.
She did everything from irrigation work to chasing down cows, much to her father’s chagrin.
“He would get so mad while I thought it was the funniest thing,” Megan said with a smile.
And Megan didn’t stop doing things like wrestling cows to the ground for their shots even when things got bad.
“It was a special place,” Megan said.
So much so that she didn’t want to leave it or her dad.
Megan had already missed most of the team’s summer workouts between going to and from chemotherapy and surgery. So she contemplated taking the semester off and redshirting.
But Curtis wouldn’t allow her to give up on her dream — not even for him.
“He told me, ‘You’re great at volleyball and you’ve come too far to stop now,’” Megan said. “He said, ‘You can do this. I believe in you. I'm praying for you.’ And I knew that he meant it too. But leaving him behind is still to this day the toughest thing I’ve done.”
She only got to see him a couple of more times afterward.
Curtis moved her into the dorms. He even put together her furniture.
“He was like, ‘I’m on chemo and you guys are still making me do all of this?,’” Megan said. “That was funny. We laughed about that.”
However, that laughter turned into tears just a few short weeks later.
The last time Megan saw her father was during the annual Red/White Scrimmage on Aug. 18, 2018. Curtis was throwing up and down 100 pounds. So he didn’t stay the whole time.
Megan gave him a big hug just before he got into the car.
“I knew that I probably wasn’t going to see him again,” Megan said. “It was the worst day of my life.”
It was Sept. 7, 2018 — a Friday. Megan was almost 2,500 miles away from home at the Villanova Volleyball Invitational in Pennsylvania. She was about to fall asleep when her phone rang. It was her sister.
Curtis was 53.
She tried to hide the tears in her pillow. But it didn't fool then teammate Lauga Gauta. The entire team flooded into Megan's room minutes later.
“He was my biggest fan,” Megan said. “He was a role model, not only socially, but spiritually as well. He was a genuinely nice and selfless person who set an example for everyone around him.”
Megan led the team in blocks with four and racked up 14 kills in a 3-2 win over High Point (North Carolina) the next day. She had a team-high 18-kill, 18-dig performance against No. 22 Washington State a few weeks later.
She finished the season with 260 kills, 232 digs and was third on the team with nine double-doubles. The Utes also made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
In beach volleyball, Megan played with Kenzie Koerber in the second pair and went 7-7.
“I can’t even imagine being in her shoes,” former Utah middle blocker Berkeley Oblad said. “But Megan is so tough and level-headed and she handled it like she handles everything else. She felt the emotions, dealt with it and tried to continue doing what she was doing.”
But Megan wasn't prepared to do it all over again.
The left leg had been bothering her all year. So she got an X-ray the day after the beach season ended.
It revealed a stress fracture on her tibia.
Doctors gave her a choice between surgery or wearing a non-weight bearing boot for nine weeks. She chose the latter.
Megan missed the first six games of this past season. Her first game back was against Utah Valley on Sept. 7 — a year to the day when her father died.
But Megan wasn’t cleared to jump until the final two weeks of the season. So she could only be a defensive specialist. This was nothing new to her, though. She primarily played back row her senior year at Nampa Christian after pulling her popliteus muscle in the same left leg. The muscle is located in the knee and is primarily used to unlock the knee while walking.
She had 12 matches with double-figure digs, including nine in a row on her way to 243 digs this past year. Twenty five of those digs came at the NCAA Tournament in December. Utah knocked off two Final Four teams from the previous year in Illinois and BYU — where Megan started the match with an ace — to reach the Sweet 16 for just the fourth time in program history. She racked up nine digs, a pair of assists and a kill against Stanford the following week. But the Utes fell to the eventual national champion in five sets.
“She was a key piece to our run to the Sweet 16 this year,” Launiere said. “We kind of joke she’s the tallest defensive specialist in the country. Even though she’s not playing the position this year that we recruited her as, she is one of our best defensive players and best passers. Not very many people in the country have a touch that she has and a feel for the ball in that part of the game.
“She just had a great attitude and was a great team player and just said, ‘I’ll do whatever I have to do.’”
All on a leg that hadn’t healed properly.
Megan got a metal plate and eight screws surgically inserted on Feb. 7. She was going to have to miss the entire beach season.
“I was like, ‘I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be playing anymore,’” Megan said. “I didn’t know what to do anymore. This was just a complete disaster.”
However, Megan is still sticking with it.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Megan is seeing a trainer twice a week in Boise and doing bodyweight exercises at home.
“My mom yells at me for using the milk jugs because she thinks I’m going to make the milk go rotten,” Megan said while laughing.
She should be cleared to run and jump by the end of the month. And with it — hopefully a new beginning. One that’s a lot easier to talk about.
“You go through stuff like this and people either go downhill and just kind of throw their life away, or you can make something out of it and just grow from it,” Megan said. “And that’s what I feel like I’m doing. It’s not easy. But it’s a fun challenge to see what you’re made of.”