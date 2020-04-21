‘Then and Now’ is a series that focuses on former Treasure Valley high school athletes and where they’re at now.
Hillary Holt shrugs and smiles at it every time.
The notion that the former Mountain View High School runner is considered by many to be the greatest College of Idaho athlete of all time. A list that includes NBA legend Elgin Baylor.
She was never thought to get anywhere close to that upon signing with C of I a decade ago.
But nine Cascade Collegiate Conference championships, 17-All-American honors, seven school records and 11 national titles doesn’t lie.
“I’m obviously biased, but I don’t see how it’s even a question,” said ex-College of Idaho coach Pat McCurry, who is now the director of cross country and track and field at the University of San Francisco. “And I’m an all sports guy. But nobody else was among the very best athletes in the entire country. Can you say we had a basketball player who was better than every Division I guard in the country? I don’t think so.”
Holt, 27, was hardly recruited.
She was a three-time state champion with the Mavericks. Those were all as part of a team, though.
Holt was part of Mountain View’s cross country title in 2008. She then helped the 4x800-meter relay team go back-to-back her junior and senior years.
An 800-meter district crown her senior year was about the extent of Holt’s individual highlights.
Schools like Boise State, Oregon State and Montana showed some interest, but McCurry was really the only one who wanted her.
“Did I look into my crystal ball and say, ‘She’s gonna win 11 national titles and be a U.S. championship finalist as a junior in college?’ Absolutely not,” McCurry said. “I think she had some maturing to do, emotionally, mentally, a little bit physically for sure. But just watching her run, there were some things mechanically that I felt like she did very, very well that with the time to develop, she could be an elite college athlete.”
But Holt still had a hard time believing it herself despite a promising start.
She earned All-CCC honors in cross country and won the first of four-straight CCC 1,500 outdoor titles as a freshman.
However, none of that mattered to her following a disappointing 10th-place finish in the 1,500 at the 2011 NAIA Outdoor National Championships in Marion, Indiana. She had only come ahead of four runners and was 13 seconds out of first place.
Holt went straight up to McCurry afterward and uttered the now famous words, "I’m not that good. I don’t think I can do this.”
McCurry wasn’t having any of it.
“I really tore into her,” McCurry said. “We had a very, very frank discussion outside the check-in area. I told her, ‘Hillary, you’re full of (expletive) and you’re so much better than this. And if you’re not going to start believing in yourself, you’re not ever going to reach your potential.’”
Holt took fifth in the 800 later that day for her first All-American honor.
Her first national title followed soon after.
Holt claimed the first of her three consecutive 1,500 outdoor championships at the exact same place she contemplated quitting just a year prior. She won by more than a second and by doing so, became the first NAIA champion in program history. It also came less than three months after a fractured right tibia kept her out of the indoor national championships.
“I thought that winning indoors in the mile would be the cherry on top," Holt said. "So when that was ripped away from me, I was like, ‘Absolutely nothing is going to stand in my way again.'"
And nothing did.
Holt won a national title in cross country her junior season — her best finish in high school was seventh. It marked the beginning of a very magical year.
She added three more titles in indoor in the mile, 3,000 and as the anchor on the distance medley relay team.
Holt took the invitational only Oregon Twilight at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on May 3, 2013. She won by more than four seconds in a who’s who field that included the likes of former Olympian Jemma Simpson. It was such a surprise that the public address announcer struggled to find her name on the list and only announced it moments before Holt crossed the finish line. Her time of 4 minutes, 11.62 second ranked first among every NCAA and NAIA runner in the country up until the final week of the season. It also still remains the fastest time in NAIA history.
Holt won another championship in the 1,500 at outdoors.
And she became the first runner in program history, male or female, to compete at the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Holt reached the finals in the 1,500 and placed 12th.
“It was remarkable. I mean she hardly lost a race from January to June and she was in some pretty damn good races against the best Division I girls in the country,” McCurry said. “I’ve coached a lot of high-level people collegiately and post-collegiately, but no one has ever quite been on par with what Hillary did that year I think. Hillary Holt in 2013 was a wrecking ball.”
She won five more national championships in her last go-around
Holt repeated in cross country — one of only seven runners since 1980 to win multiple titles — won the 800, mile and distance medley relay, where she made up a half-lap deficit on the final leg, and three-peated in the 1,500. The 11 national titles are not just the most in school history, but they make her the most decorated student-athlete, male or female of all time, in CCC history.
It’s why CCC commissioner Robert Cashell just nominated her for the NAIA Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility. The committee will meet in August and make its selections in September.
“I can’t imagine her not going in on the first ballot,” Cashell said. “Not only did she raise the bar at the College of Idaho, she raised the bar in our conference and nationally. It kind of shows that if you put your mind to it, and you have the talent and the ability to do something, you can compete at any level. And she did that.”
Holt went pro after graduating in 2014. She ran for Adidas in Austin, Texas, before returning home to run for McCurry’s Idaho Track Club
But injuries derailed what could have been a promising career.
She tore the plantar fasciitis in her right foot in the middle of the 2015 U.S. Club Cross Country Championships. Holt then fractured her second metatarsal in the same right foot after getting pushed into the rail during a random 800 event at Boise State a year later. She also had her engagement called off around that same time.
“It was devastating to walk away,” Holt said. “There have been times in the past where I regretted it and wished I would have stayed with it longer. But I’m also very realistic in the sense that I was not going to be able to keep doing it knowing where my mental state was at.”
So Holt packed up her belongings and headed for Irvine, California.
She spent time as an assistant coach at Concordia-Irvine before getting a job for the apparel company, Lululemon. It was there where the void of running was finally filled with indoor cycling. Holt fell in love with it after going with a bunch of her co-workers one day. So much so that she auditioned as an instructor for SoulCycle in California in 2018. Holt not only teaches, but serves as a motivational speaker during her 45-minute classes all over Los Angeles.
“One thing I really love about it is I have been able to focus on other areas of my life that I didn’t get to focus on because my entire life was dedicated to running,” Holt said. “I think that was part of the reason why I did choose to walk away from running, too, because I lost who I was outside of running. I didn’t feel like I was a person without it. I wanted people to have something else to say about me. So I feel like over time I’ve been able to learn a lot about myself moving down here and turning over a new leaf.”
But like so many other people, Holt is unable to work right now because of the continued coronavirus pandemic. She’s still finding ways to keep busy, though. Holt is currently live tweeting her binge of “Breaking Bad” — a show she only started watching for the first time a week ago.
“It’s already one of the greatest shows of all time,” Holt said.
And as for her thoughts on the other greatest of all time conversation?
“Let everybody decide for themselves,” Holt said while laughing. “I just consider myself a Yote forever. Whether it’s the greatest or just one of many awesome ones, I’m just happy I went there and I’m happy that I got the chances that I did.
“It never would have happened had somebody not believed in me and someone not inspired a spark to be competitive and to be great and to want more than I had accomplished in high school. So mostly, I just look back on it and I’m just mostly grateful because it was an amazing four years with so many highs.”