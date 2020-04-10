Mikhail Kidd had basically made up his mind.
The former Kuna High School track and field star was going to quit running. He had just been cut by BYU. But then Kidd went home to see his friends and family for Christmas break in the winter of 2017.
Now a sophomore at Utah State, Kidd was just part of one of the fastest 4x400-meter relay times in school history at the Mountain West Indoor Championships on Feb. 29 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“Mikhail’s story proves that there are amazing things to be had just by refusing to give up,” said younger sister and Kuna's two-time 400 state champion Autumn Kidd, who is signed to join him at Utah State. “Always looking ahead and being persistent can open up so many doors that you didn’t think were possible for yourself.”
Mikhail Kidd, 22, thought if anyone was going to give him a chance to resume his running career, it was BYU. He had put a promising future in the sport on hold to serve a two-year LDS mission in Paraguay.
He was a four-time state champion with the Kavemen.
His first state title came as a sophomore in 2013 on the 4x400 relay team. Kidd ran the first leg for a team that went unbeaten and had the fourth-fastest time (3 minutes, 25.42 seconds) of any team in the state that year.
Kidd broke out on his own the following year. The result was a state title in the 400. It was his only win in the 400 too. He had just lost to one of his teammates at districts the week before.
“I didn’t plan on winning state or anything,” Kidd said. “So after I did win, it just gave me the confidence to say, ‘I am the guy who can win all these races.’ I can be the guy out front who everybody’s trying to keep up with and not the other way around.”
And he did just that.
Kidd repeated in the 400 his senior year — the 49.51-second time is still the best in program history. He also claimed the 200 title just for fun.
College of Idaho offered scholarships to him for both track and football. Kidd was also an All-4A Southern Idaho Conference and All-State first-team cornerback.
But Kidd’s plan was always to go on a mission first.
However, he started training again a week after his return in the summer of 2017. His first call was to Kuna assistant track coach Kim Haws, who got him started in the 400 his sophomore year of high school. Kidd was primarily a jumper before that.
They worked out nearly every day until Kidd left for the Cougars in the fall.
It wasn’t enough for the BYU coaches, though. They cut him just before winter break. It meant Kidd would have to run unattached and train on his own for at least a year if he wanted to continue running.
He planned on telling his friends and family that the dream of running in college was over. Kidd informed all of them that he had been cut. But he was unable to get any other words out.
“Everybody was like, ‘You’re going to keep running right?’" Kidd said. “And I just didn’t have the heart to tell them no. But I think just going back and seeing all that influence and all that positivity from my family and friends helped me decide to keep trying.”
So Kidd traveled the 388 miles back to Provo, Utah. He texted Haws the next day and every day for a workout.
He ran at the Aggie Invite, a meet at Utah Valley University and the BYU Last Chance Meet, where Kidd won the 400 in 48.5 seconds.
Still, BYU didn’t want him.
“He doesn’t take no for an answer, which is a great quality,” Haws said. “I mean that’s a life skill that not a lot of people have. If he wants something, he’s going to go after it and he’s going to get it.”
So Kidd got a scholarship with the Aggies — and a second chance.
Kidd placed fifth in the distance medley relay, sixth in the 4x400 relay and seventh in the 400 as just a freshman at the Mountain West Indoor Championships. He was fifth in the 4x400 relay at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships later that year.
This past season, the 4x400 relay team won the UW Invitational in Seattle, took second at Boise State’s Ed Jacoby Invitational and made school history at the Mountain West Indoor Championships with Kidd running the second leg. The quartet of Skyler Andam, Kidd, Nathan Kaufusi and Spencer Eldridge took third in a time of 3:13.49 — the eighth-fastest time in program history.
“I think 400 runners, in general, if you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to persevere,” said Utah State sprints and hurdles coach Jeramie Murray. “You’ve got to go through some hard times. You’ve got to train and do some things sometimes that will lay you out on the ground and make you question what you’re doing. But even on the hardest days, I’ve never really seen him say, ‘I don’t know about this anymore.’ I give him a lot of credit for that. I know he’s super motivated.”
Kidd was going to run in the 4x400 and 400 for outdoor before the season got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 4x400 team was expected to have a shot at qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. And Kidd had anticipated taking a major step forward in the 400 after being hindered by a nagging left hamstring injury the year before.
But he is confident about getting another opportunity. Kidd already got one. And there’s no changing his mind this time around.
“I’ve always heard people say, ‘Never give up. You can do whatever you want to do if you work hard enough for it.’ But that was always kind of a cliche for me. But I learned that for myself,” Kidd said. “I wasn’t given the easiest road or the best opportunities to run college track coming out of high school. But I feel with a lot of help and motivation from my coaches and my friends and my family, I was able to make that for myself.”