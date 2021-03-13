BOISE — It was a celebration that came a year later than the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team had originally expected.
It was still worth the wait.
A year after coming into the Big Sky Tournament as top seed, only to see it canceled the morning of their first-round game, the Eagles were able to finish the job Saturday, beating Montana State 65-55 to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
“It really motivated me to try and get these guys back,” said Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans. “I saw, not sadness, but disappointment that they didn’t get to go play in that tournament. It was just a gut punch watching them on that long bus ride home. We did get to cut the nets down last year at our place by winning the league championship. So, there was a little solace to that, but at the same time it left a bitter taste in our mouths.”
The Eagles (16-7) came into Boise last season having advanced to the Big Sky Championship game the previous two years and looked to be the favorites to win the tournament, going 16-4 in conference play. Just hours before their scheduled first round game against Sacramento State, the sports world started shutting down as the threat of COVID-19 pandemic really started to come into focus.
“It’s very exciting and very emotional because we’ve been in this position before,” said redshirt junior Kim Aiken. “Ever since I’ve been here, we lost here twice, once as a redshirt and once playing. Now it’s an opportunity for me to go out there and prove we can be champions and mainstays in the NCAA Tournament.”
A loss to Idaho State in the final weekend of the regular season cost Eastern Washington the No. 1 seed in the tournament this season, but the Eagles came through as the No. 2 seed, beating Northern Arizona and Montana, the team that beat them in the title game in 2018 and '19.
With Saturday’s game, the Eagles held all three of their opponents to 60 points or less during their run in this tournament.
“We didn’t complete our regular season goals, but at the end of the day it motivated us,” said redshirt junior Tanner Groves, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds and was named tournament MVP after being named the conference’s regular season MVP earlier this week. “We came out here and we defended for three games. We might not have played our three best offensive games, by any means, but we probably played our best three defensive games of the entire season. It’s a saying, but defense really does win championships and that’s a testament to it.”
Eastern Washington was able to hold Montana State to 2-of-17 shooting from beyond the 3-point line, but even that was a bit inflated. The Bobcats’ second 3-pointer came in the final 30 seconds, on an uncontested attempt by Bilal Shabazz. Up until that point, the Bobcats had been 1 of 16.
Eastern Washington, meanwhile, wasted no time getting its offense going Saturday. The Eagles led wire-to-wire jumping out to an 18-3 lead, hitting 8 of its first 12 shots, while Montana State missed eight straight after hitting its first attempt.
However, 18 points ended up being as big as the Eagles could get the lead, as Eastern Washington struggled to shoot the ball the rest of the way, hitting just 24% of its remaining shots.
Still, it didn’t matter as the first eight minutes of the game proved to be the difference. The Bobcats also struggled to find the net and for most of the game trailed by double digits. They got it within 9, at 60-51 with 4:41 to go when Abdul Mohamed, who led Montana State with 15 points, hit a layup and was fouled, then hit the ensuing free throw.
But Tyler Robertson hit four straight free throws for the Eagles, making it 64-51, effectively ending any comeback hope for the Bobcats.
“We didn’t have our best offensive game,” said Legans. “For us to have nine assists in the game, that’s not very good. We average 17. But again, you got to credit Montana State, but we did everything we possibly could to make sure we slowed this team down and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”