Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton stood atop the podium, staring at a bowl of spuds. The 53-year old then put on a show. He grabbed three taters and began juggling them like he was auditioning for a spot on the Ringling Bros. roster.

Then Creighton started chucking the potatoes out like they were beads at Mardi gras, hurling the spuds to his players standing on the field.

Recommended for you

Load comments