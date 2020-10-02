EAGLE — With a rare midseason bye week, the Eagle Mustangs had two weeks to take in their loss to Rocky Mountain, their first of the season.
And while early on, it looked like mistakes from that Sept. 18 game might be repeating themselves, the Mustangs got things together and started rolling the way they had the first two games of the season.
Eagle's defense picked up two key turnovers in the first half and built a lead large enough to prevent a comeback attempt in the second and the Mustangs beat previously undefeated Meridian 49-21 on Friday at Thunder Stadium.
The win keeps Eagle (3-1, 3-1 5A Southern Idaho Conference West) in the race for the division title despite their 22-15 loss to the Grizzlies.
“It was pretty long, it felt like a month until we were able to play again,” said senior linebacker Brett Tommasini, who had a blocked punt. “But we took advantage of every single opportunity to get better and prepare for Meridian.”
Quarterback Ben Ford shook off an interception on his first snap of the game, one that threatened to put the Mustangs in a big hole early, and finished the game with three touchdown passes. Running back Jackson Stampfli added a trio of running touchdowns as well.
“It definitely was a tough start, we went on the sideline and talked about it,” said Ford. “A lot of it was on me, obviously the first play of the game. But we did what we had to do, we just had to execute and we started doing that after the first play.”
Meridian quarterback Malakai Martinez looked to have control of the game early, leading the Warriors (3-1, 3-1) to a game-opening drive that lasted more than six minutes. He converted a fourth down pass to Quentin Riley with the ball near midfield. Martinez used his legs on third-and-10 to get to the Eagle 2-yard line, then two plays later Kross Antonnacchi punched the ball in from 1 yard out to make the game 7-0.
After Ashton Gardner stepped in front of Ford's first pass to make an interception, the Warriors got down to the goal line with a 39-yard pass from Martinez to Blaze Tokioka on third-and-long, putting Meridian in position to go up two scores. But on the next play Eagle's Cortland Horton forced the ball out of Antonnachi's hands, and the Mustangs recovered at the 5.
Ford answered by leading the Mustangs on a 95-yard scoring drive, connecting with Cannon Morgan for a 7-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. From there the Mustangs offense started rolling.
“We made a few adjustments,” Eagle coach John Hartz said. “That first drive they just went right down the field and we turned it right over. That turnover where they could have pushed it up 14-0 was a huge turning point in the game for us. I really think our offense moved the ball effectively and it became can our defense make stops, and they made enough for sure.”
Tommasini's blocked punt on the next drive set up a four-yard touchdown run for Stampfli, giving the Mustangs their first lead.
Eagle extended that lead in the final minute of the first half, with Morgan catching his second touchdown reception of the game from Ford, this one for 13 yards.
Ford broke free for a big run on the first play of the second half, but the ball was punched out by a Meridian defender on the tackle and the Warriors recovered it at their own 1. But Eagle's defense was able to force a punt, and the Mustangs offense went on another scoring drive, with Stampfli getting a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.
“We kept getting back on the ball,” Ford said about the offense's momentum after the early struggles. “Then we kept running on them, throwing a couple passes on them. It felt better."
Martinez responded with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Antonnacchi, but a 2-yard run by Stampfli put Eagle back up by three scores.
Martinez added a 2-yard touchdown pass to Davis Thacker, but again Eagle's offense proved to be too much. Ford found Jaxon Buck open down the middle for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
“We knew we were up, but there was a lot of game left,” Ford said about answering the late scores. “We just kept reiterating do your job, execute every play, just drive down the field and waste some clock.”
Ethan Mikita added a late 7-yard touchdown run for Eagle.