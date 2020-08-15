BOISE — Stephan Jaeger has been here before, but that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to deal with.
Jaeger will wake up Sunday morning with a one-stroke lead ahead of the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open. He’s searching for his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour win — but he’ll have just as many jitters as those behind him looking for their first.
“I’m sure I’ll come out and be nervous on the first tee, but that’s what you want,” Jaeger said. “If you are not nervous on the weekend you either missed the cut or you are playing for 71st place. So it’s good to get some mojo back and get some nerves going over the weekend. That’s always nice. We’ll see how it goes (today).”
A native of Germany, Jaeger was tied for the lead entering Saturday’s third round at 13-under. He then carded a 6-under 65 to get to 19-under for the tournament, which puts him one-stroke in front of Cameron Young and two shots better than Brandon Wu.
Young and Wu are 2019 college graduates who have combined to enter just five career Korn Ferry Tour events prior to this week. Jaeger has been on tour since 2013 and holds four career wins. The experience factor would certainly appear to be in his favor.
“It helps but if I don’t play well tomorrow I’m not going to win,” Jaeger said. “I feel comfortable, my swing feels good, I’m putting good. But we’ll see tomorrow. It’s a new day. I’m not going to change much. The game plan will be similar. I just have to make some putts.
“Anytime you have a chance to win it's awesome because you are playing good. I’m not saying it’s going to be a walk in the park tomorrow. Winning a tournament is always hard, no matter what level you play. There’s so many good players. If I play my game and it's good enough that would be great. It would get me a step closer to getting my (PGA Tour) card for next year.”
YOUNGSTER YOUNG ENJOYING THE RIDE
Forget being in contention. Young is just thankful to be playing.
The 2019 All-ACC golfer at Wake Forest had struggled to find spots in tournaments, participating unsuccessfully in four straight Monday qualifiers at one point. But he made his first Korn Ferry Tour tournament two weeks ago and finished tied for 11th, and then tied for 14th last week in Portland.
Playing for the third straight week he fired a 10-under 61 Saturday — the best round by anyone in the tournament this week — to find himself playing in the final pairing Sunday with a chance to win for the first time in his professional career.
“I was waking up for a Monday qualifier just over two weeks ago so this is a bit surreal to be playing well in my third event, let alone even playing in one event,” Young said. “It’s been a huge step in the right direction to give myself an opportunity to play well ... but at the same time if I don’t take advantage of the opportunity then I will be right back to where I started three weeks ago.
“I’m really grinding to get as much as I can out of these starts since it will go a long way in determining where I play next year. … There is some pressure, knowing how much I want to earn my way to this level and obviously the next. This is the first step and hopefully how I’ve played is on the right track.”
The 61 was a career-low for Young, who said he was nearly headed to play events in Canada before his recent three-week turn of events.
“I haven’t played a ton of golf other than these Monday qualifiers up until the last three weeks,” Young said. “It’s just been a battle to find full-field events to play in. There are some mini tours that you can play and some Mondays in similar locations, but it’s tough to have a schedule. I was planning on going to Canada but then things changed.
“It’s not over. There’s a lot of work to be done obviously to get me into the next two weeks and then to try and get myself some meaningful status next year. That’s the goal.”
His first goal is to find a way to leave Boise with his first win — and the $180,000 payout for first place.
WU MAKES LATE CHARGE
Wu claims he’ll sleep fine Saturday night. But if a seasoned veteran like Jaeger admits he’ll be nervous? Wu might understandably be shaking on his way to the first tee.
Wu, a member of the 2019 Stanford National Championship team, enters the final round just two strokes off the lead as he searches like Young for the first professional win of his career.
“I’m just trying to capitalize on the opportunity,” Wu said. “Especially with a couple US Open spots on the line. I’m from Scarsdale, New York, and my house is five minutes from Winged Foot, so I’d love to be able to play in my hometown US Open. But beyond that, it’s every golfers dream to make their way to the PGA Tour and win out there so this is a good step in the right direction.”
Wu carded an 8-under 63 on Saturday to jump into contention. He chipped in for eagle from the sand on hole No. 3, and then went birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie during a four-hole stretch on the back nine to sit at 17-under heading into the final round.
“My caddie was like 'let’s go on a run here,'” Wu said. “It was a good way to finish up the round.”
This is just the fourth Korn Ferry Tour event for Wu, who has struggled to qualify for tournaments like Young in his second year on tour. He barely even made it into this one after missing the cut last week, but snuck in when enough other players withdrew.
Now he’s hoping to stick around for a while. A solid round Sunday should give him enough points to qualify for the next two tournaments. He’ll earn that US Open ticket should he finish in the top five in the points standings for the Boise Open and next two events.
“It’s been tough not having a schedule,” Wu said. “Doing Monday qualifiers is such a grind and I lost in a playoff on a Monday and was pretty close in a few others. But it was nice to finally get in an event last week and played well there, so now I’m just keeping the momentum going.”
GOLF CHANNEL HAS LIVE COVERAGE OF TODAY’S FINAL ROUND
Wu will tee off at 12:40 p.m. while Young and Jaeger will go off at 12:50. The Golf Channel will air live coverage of the conclusion of their rounds from 3-5 p.m., while GolfChannel.com will have an additional hour of streaming in advance of that from 2-3.