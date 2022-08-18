BOISE — Depending how the next couple of days shake out, it’s very possible that Jeremy Paul and Yannik Paul will be paired in the same group this weekend at the Albertsons Boise Open.
If that happens, the identical twin brothers plan to have a little bit of fun with it.
“We’ll be wearing the same stuff, too, so we’ll make everyone really confused,” Yannik Paul joked. “I obviously want him to play the same amount that I want to play well. Hopefully we’ll succeed together and it would be amazing if we get close to the lead come Sunday.”
The Paul brothers, natives of Germany, both finished the first round Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club within striking distance of the lead. Yannik shot 7-under 64, three strokes behind leader Phillip Knowles and tied for third, while Jeremy was in the top-5 late in the afternoon before back-to-back bogeys to finish the round put him at 4-under 67. He currently sits tied for 27th
“It’s awesome,” Jeremy said about playing in the same tournament as Yannik. “We played together in PGA Tour Canada for a couple, so it’s not unfamiliar. But we haven’t done it in a year and a half, so it’s just awesome we’re here together and can chase the dream together.”
The dream for both would be to earn their PGA Tour card for next season. Both can do that by finishing among the Top 25 of players who have not already earned exceptions at the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs, which began last week and continue for two weeks after this one. A solo fifth-place finish, or better, this week secures enough points to guarantee a top 25 finish.
Jeremy Paul was 34th in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season standings, finishing about 100 points outside of the Top 25, which would have given him an exception.
Yannik Paul spent this season on the DP World Tour, formally known as the PGA European Tour, where he currently ranks 47th. Having already secured his card on that tour for next season, Yannik decided to enter the final three events of the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs, to see if he can earn a PGA Tour card, reuniting the family.
“I hadn’t seen him since February,” said Yannik, who wasn’t competing at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, where Jeremy missed the cut. “But we talk every day, so it hadn’t felt like we hadn’t seen each other in that long. Because I play on a different tour and he plays here, it was tough to find time to see each other. It’s amazing to travel together. We help each other with everything, we’re best friends.”
Teeing off in the morning wave, Yannik had a strong finish to his round, shooting 5-under over the final six holes. On the par-5 16th hole, he got an eagle, putting an exclamation point on his round.
“There’s trees on both sides, so it’s really important to hit the fairway,” Yannik said. “I was able to do so and then hit a good seven-iron to maybe 30 feet out and rolled in the put. The crowd was going crazy, so it was cool. It was a fun moment.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Jeremy, teeing off from the back nine in the afternoon group, was looking good through 16 holes, sitting just one stroke behind Yannik. But he said poor club choice on the eighth and ninth holes was his downfall over the final two holes.
Still, he said it wasn't enough to completely ruin his day.
“Obviously it sucks finishing with two bogeys at the end, but I still felt like I played good,” Jeremy said. “I just made two not-so-good strategic decisions that ended up leading to bogeys. But I’m still in a good position for the week. My game’s feeling good, I’m putting well. If I keep doing that good scores will come.”
Regardless of how the next couple of days go, both Pauls know that they will have someone in their corner for the rest of the weekend, even if they are both contending for a win.
“We’re not really competitive against each other,” said Jeremy. “In practice rounds and when we play for fun, yeah. But when we play in tournaments, we both want each other to do well. I was happy to see him play well today. It put me in a good mindset going into today. We support each other and it’s not really competitive because we want each other to do well.”
FORMER FEDEX CUP WINNER HAAS STRUGLES AT END OF ROUND
Bill Haas needs a strong showing at the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs if he wants to retain his PGA Tour card for next season.
The 2011 FedEx Cup Champion had a bit of a setback Thursday, struggling over the final five holes. He will enter today’s second round below the cut line after shooting a 1-under 70.
Haas, who used his one-time Top-50 career money leaders exemption to stay on the PGA Tour this season, was looking good after hitting an eagle two holes into his back nine and getting a birdie on the par-3 hole No. 4 two holes after that, putting him at 4-under.
But on No. 5, he hit his third shot into the fringe, then had to three-putt in for double-bogey. He then bogeyed the second-to-last hole, moving up to 1-under.