Darian White doesn’t know when she’ll ever feel settled in.
The Montana State freshman guard and former Mountain View High School standout is still on edge before every game. She especially didn’t like playing without preseason All-Big Sky guard Oliana Squires, out due to an ankle injury, a week ago. That put even more ball-handling and defensive responsibilities on White, who has started every game of her young college career.
Still, White shined. She set the tone and scored a career-high 19 points in a win at Portland State on 9-for-12 shooting on Jan. 11, adding team highs of five assists and four steals while securing six rebounds.
MSU head coach Tricia Binford said Squires is “getting better every day so hopefully she’ll get back quickly.”
White’s career game was two days after she scored two points and made 1-of-14 shots in a double-overtime loss to Idaho. White’s bounce back illustrated focus and mental resilience.
“Darian is Darian. She’s really quick to be able to turn the page,” Binford said. “She chose to respond like a winner, but that’s who she is. She’s a tough competitor.”
White was prepared for this. Since she came to campus, she’s watched film with Binford, also her position coach, every week. They break down opponents. They go over White’s responsibilities, who she should be guarding, how defenses will guard her and how she can exploit those matchups.
White is third on the team and 21st in the Big Sky in scoring with 10.9 points per game. She’s also second in the conference in steals with 2.3 a game, fifth in free-throw percentage at 84.9% and 15th in assists with 2.9 per contest.
White’s most difficult challenge has been the mental adjustment. She feels everything in college, from the athletes to the pace of the games, is faster. All of it is more intense, demanding she examine and tweak precise details of her game like footwork.
“Little things,” White said, “but they add up.”
She prides herself on the work. Binford closely went over close-game scenarios with White recently so she knew exactly how to facilitate the offense and defense in such situations.
Before, that was Squires’ job. That’s been left to White now. She’s learning how to balance when to attack or try for a steal and when to set up offensive plays and play conservative on defense.
“That’s what a great point guard will do,” Binford said. “And she’s just a sponge. When you talk about something the first time, she gets it right the second time. I think that’s what makes her so talented is she’s really beyond her years.”
White feels her game begins with her defense, as evidenced by where she is among Big Sky players with steals. She feels it’s natural for her. She knows just when to move her feet and how to clog up passing lanes.
The Bobcats (10-6 overall, 6-1 Big Sky) boast the second-best scoring defense in the Big Sky, allowing 60.5 points per game. They’re also second with a 35.7 opponent shooting percentage. Binford believes that’s only possible because of White’s ability to stop the ball at the top of the key.
“Everything starts with the point guard spot. We’ve said that since Day 1. It’s the first player the rest of the four players see,” Binford said. “She gives us an edge, aggressiveness, and for everyone else, it’s completely contagious.”
The Bobcats hadn’t played against many zone defenses during the season until at Portland State. White was without Squires, who could only provide tips and encouragement.
So White had to conduct the offense without her. Her outing two days prior and Squires’ absence were motivation. White badly wanted to keep MSU winning and on top of the Big Sky standings.
She admitted it was all stressful. She regards Squires as a leader of the team from the point guard spot.
Still, White thrived.
“They push me to be better every day,” White said of her teammates. “We have to make each other better every day to obviously be good enough for the team and hopefully win a Big Sky championship.”