NAMPA — It’s not like he could’ve been a bull rider.
“No, no,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t think so.”
You see, from the moment Bobby and Michelle Marriott filled out their youngest son’s birth certificate, his rodeo path was pretty obvious. Of course, Bronc Marriott was going to be a bareback bronc rider.
The 23-year-old from Woods Cross, Utah, was in the bareback finals of the Snake River Stampede on Saturday, sitting aboard a beautiful brown horse named Control Freak.
As he sat in the stall, Marriott’s left hand clung to a yellow bar as he jostled and fidgeted his right into a locked position. He leaned back as if Control Freak was a recliner, lifted his left hand in the air and tipped his black hat.
“I crack my hand and it’s tunnel vision. I don’t really think about a whole lot other than trying to be aggressive and get my mark out good,” Marriott said. “The first move out of a buck ’em shoot, we have to have our feet above the horse’s shoulders. So my mark out is essentially shining my feet up to grab that horse. It’s the cornerstone of every ride.”
The gates flung open. Control Freak busted out to the open dirt inside the Ford Idaho Center. After two powerful kicks, the announcer bellowed over the intercom: “This horse can buck you off.”
But the bronc couldn’t upend Bronc. The second-year professional held firm, somehow avoided whiplash but was only awarded a 78.5 on the ride. Even his top score of the day — an 82 during Saturday’s matinee — still placed him outside the top six and, thus, outside of the money.
Champion Cole Franks, who’s currently the 14th-ranked bareback rider in the world, notched an 86.
It was another struggle in what’s been a rough slump for Marriott, who hasn’t won an event in nearly a month.
“These last two years, my rookie year and this year,” Marriott said, “it’s been awesome but I’ve had one half of the season go good and one half go bad. This season is kind of starting to get bad but hopefully after this I can turn it around.”
Marriott has experience turning seasons around. Back when he was a freshman on the College of Southern Idaho rodeo squad in 2018, his collegiate career was off to a rough start — which was surprising.
Marriott grew up around the sport. His father, the 1981 Idaho high school state champion in bareback bronc riding, is a legendary pickup man who took Marriott to a million rodeos throughout his early years. When he reached high school, he placed in state his final two years, earning a silver medal as a senior.
But after a few events during his first year at CSI, he was way back in the region, in jeopardy of not making the college finals.
“(CSI coach Steve Birnie) just came to me and said, ‘Let’s just put our heads down and work,’” said Marriott. “I worked my butt off and ended up smoking everyone in the region. It was pretty cool.”
SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE FINAL RESULTS
Team Roping 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Cody Snow & Wesley Thorp 4.1 sec. $4,046.92 each
2 Brady Tryan & Jake Long 4.2 sec. $3,519.06 each
3 Tanner Tomlinson & Patrick Smith 4.4 sec. $2,991.20 each
Team Roping 2nd Go-Round Winners
1/2 Coleman Protor & Logan Medlin 3.5 sec. $3,782.99
1/2 Nelson Wyatt & Tyler Worley 3.5 sec. $3,782.99
3 Cory Kidd V & Lane Mitchell 3.6 sec. $2,991.20
Team Roping leading the Average
1 Cody Snow & Wesley Thorp 8.9 sec. on two
2 Andrew Ward & Buddy Hawkins II 9.2 sec. on two
3 Britt Smith & Jake Smith 9.3 sec. on two
Bareback Bronc Riding 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Wyatt Denny 85.5 pts. $4,185.00
2 Dean Thompson 84.5 pts. $3,208.50
3 Tilden Hooper 84 pts. $1,953.00
3 Cole Franks 84 pts. $1,953.00
Bareback Bronc Riding Short Go-Round Winners
1 Cole Franks 86 pts. $1,650.00
2 Donny Proffit 84 pts. $1,250.00
3/4 Cole Reiner 83 pts. $750.00
3/4 Jacob Raine 83 pts. $750.00
Steer Wrestling 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Bryn Roy 3.6 sec. $4,475.86
2 Bridger Chambers 3.8 sec. $3,892.05
3/4 Will Lummus 3.9 sec. $3,016.34
3/4 Tyler Waguespack 3.9 sec. $3,016.34
Steer Wrestling 2nd Go-Round Winners
1 Hunter Cure 3.6 sec. $4,475.86
2 Kris Anderson 3.8 sec. $#,892.05
3 Ty Erickson 3.9 sec. $3,016.34
3 Joe Nelson 3.9 sec. $3,016.34
Steer Wrestling leading the Average
1 Tyler Waguespack 7.9 sec. on two
2 Bridger Chambers 8.3 sec. on two
2 Will Lummus 8.3 sec. on two
Saddle Bronc Riding 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Brody Cross 89.5 pts. $4,326.00
2 Colt Gordon 85 pts. $3,316.60
3 Jacobs Crawley 84.5 pts. $2,451.40
Tie Down Roping 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Hunter Herrin 7.4 sec. $4,304.08
2/3 Cory Soloman 7.5 sec. $3,462.51
2/3 Adam Gray 7.5 sec. $3,462.51
Tie Down Roping 2nd Go-Round Winners
1 Tuf Case Cooper 6.5 sec. $4,304.28
2 Kyle Lucas 6.8 sec. $3,742.85
3 Cory Soloman 7.1 sec. $2,900.71
3 Macon Murphy 7.1 sec. $2,900.71
Tie Down Roping leading the Average
1 Cory Soloman 14.6 sec. on two
2 Blane Cox 16.0 sec. on two
3 Shane Hanchey 16.1 sec. on two
4 Zack Jongbloed 16.3 sec. on two
Ladies Breakaway Roping 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Cheyanne Guillory 1.8sec. $2,546.22
2 Shelby Boisjoli 1.9 sec. $2,182.47
3/4 Addy Hill 2.0 sec. $1,697.48
3/4 Brighton Bauman 2.0 sec. $1,697.48
Barrel Racing 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Dona Kay Rule 15.85 sec. $5,400.26
2 Wenda Johnson 15.95 sec. $4,629.31
3 Meka Farr 16.03 sec. $3,857.76
Bull Riding 1st Go-Round Winners
1 Brady Portenier 88.5 pts. $4,255.50
2 Ky John Hamilton 85 pts. $3,262.55
3 Jace Trosclair 83.5 pts. $2,411.45