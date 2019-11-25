Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
YMCA TEAM IDAHO INDOOR TRACK STARTING SOON: YMCA Team Idaho Indoor Track and Field Club starts Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. with a parent and athlete meeting, followed by practice, at the Ford Idaho Center Sports Complex. Practices are Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and run through Feb. 11, 2020.
All high school track and field events are coached by some of the best track and field coaches in the valley, as Team Idaho celebrates its 40th Anniversary.
Full session is Dec. 3 to Feb. 11, with fees at: $170 for YMCA members, $220 for non-YMCA Members; half sessions are also available from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 to Feb. 11, 2020 at $115/$1650. Prices go up on Dec. 2.
For more info, contact Jack Ward at jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org, or at 208-344-5502 x270, or at 208-861-3716.
BOWLING
NAMPA BOWL: Scores for week of Nov. 21.
FRIDAY 4’S: TJ Saunders—607, Arielle Chatterton 201—534, Erin Roland—514, Cole Roland 269—696, Mhason Stimpson 235—656, Bill Meyers 268, David Parnell 236—641, Charlie Chapman 226-288—728, Jeff Erdmann 228—609, Derek Hollingsworth 225, Karen Herzberg 220—529, Mickey Strong 248.
PINBUSTERS: Madixx Vickery 88, Sofia Calderon 28-40—81, Samuel Curtis 90—221, Zane Hollingsworth 142—390, Alexis Ward 75, Sadie Lawson 105-110—301.
STRIKERS: Riley Schoenecker 145-159—421, Kye Stephens 152-181—469, Jacob Aeveremann 142—361, Josh Herrmann 190, Jasmine Bly 178, Mekael Holloway 190, Dylan Caress 135, Carter Hull 135, Robert Bauer 98—258, Weslynn Clyne 120, Rachel Ward 90, Maria Barbosa 183-185—535, Michael Barbosa 209-211—592, Gabby DeVinney 159-116—436, Alexxis Antunez 180-185—527.
VACATION: Alex Moore 236—619, Dean Watson—621, Adam Williams 250, Carl Wilson 245, Bill Delgado—618, Denis Delay 238.
MERRY MAKERS: Chuck Cooley 212—562, Adrienne Young 177, Kevin Benjamin 220—567, Scotti Scott—517, Darell Murray—538.
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Abby Johanson 91, Adam Barker Jr. 44, Aeron Young 74, Makelti McCoy 51-17, Riley Hyde 42-21, Logan Futrell 83-39.
SUPERSTRIKERS: Josh McMaster 153, Joel Henry 130-133—366, Sydnee Dias 95-109—262, Brayden Watson 131-128—369, Devon Ford-Kendrick 60, Nick Dias 190, Ethan Liedberg 88-96—235, Joseph Liedberg 127-147—390, Alexis Liedberg 118, Caleb McMaster 156-134-138—488, Hayley Rivera 165, Brody Chatterton 195, Russell Colby 198—459, Katrina Colby 167-158—476.
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Steve Meek 245—620, Amie Porraz—554.
NATIONAL: Glen Hasenyager 252—632, Bill Beckes 230—608, Jordan Croft 248—644, Austin Blackwood—618, Jeremy Raybourn 278—650, David Dietz 259—685, Aaron Colson—654, Amanda Loomis 236-203-210—649, Jeremy Adams 225—636, Jonnathan Real 267, Phillip Shippy 227-233—664, Chris Shippy—607, Timm Faulhaber 235.
GOLDEN SENIORS: Gary Marshall 217-222—617, Jerry Wood 223-213—626, Bill Delgado—501, John Simmons—510, Rick Scott 209—551, Anita Joiner 181, Margie Little 183, Doug Lloyd—566, Sandi Olsen 224-189-203—616, Jeff Olsen 206-226-215—647, Teddy Kildow 225—535, Kevin Benjamin 206—537, Les Mabbott 224—581.
FAIRLANE: Julie Gillespie 211.
EARLYBIRDS: Ruby Jurado—503, Josh Snyder 235—603, Jens Pattis—626, Vincent Bellino 253—679, Tamarra Schultz—500, Lorne Crow 237—-610, Kyle Harrison 279-226—662, Lamar Cafferty 253—632, Lauri Hatch 204—551, Justin Clark 227.
SEICHI’S STARS: Linda Powers 179, Georgia McMillin 200-177—533, Lola Nydegger187, Karen Jones 180.
LABELLES: Linda Steude 213—516.
CLASSIC: Chris Maddocks 237-239—700, Kaitlyn Patton 202—546, Kayne Hibbard 254-263—711, Shawn Swensen—610, Jordan Croft 234—648, Jeff Olsen 258—665, Sandi Olsen 201-203—600, Ken Wylie 244—619, Mhason Stimpson 226—616, Steve Meek 246-258-226—730, Jim Kimball 237-254—689, Derek Hollingsworth—630, Steve Megis 265-235—691, Les Mabbott 247—606, Jeff Dale 242, Charlie Chapman 229-267-248—744, Eric Benjamin 263—651, Brian Graham 234, Dallas Burke 246-230—693.
CALDWELL BOWL: Scores for Nov. 17-23.
Treasure Valley Travel League: Bill Matney 200-221-602; Kevin Silveria 535; Barbara Wade 200.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Eric Saunders 268-242-702; Colt Loon 233-615; Jason Serratos 241-638; Joe Funk 233-632; Debbie Sturm 502; Greg Farden 230-616; Kevin Owens 225-654; McKayla Bobiner 204-524; Treva Beatey 200-531.
Mon. Mixed Rewards: Kevin Diaz 244-227-643; Jeff Williams 227-225-267-719; Wade Huskey 225.
Monday Scratch: Tim Schuler 237-238-690; Charlie Chapman 232-279-677; Doug Adamson 232-633; David Shada 232-226-255-713; Brian Hammer 226-246-667; Corbin Flechsig 226-602; Scsott Campbell 269-633; Nick Scherer 267-631; Colt Loon 240; Jason Serratos 226-632; Jonas Champlain 603; Kris Decker 627.
Tues. A.M. Ladies: Lanetta Pfost 508.
Tues. Early Bird: Deana Chase 503; Gretchen McGee 515; Tammy Fox 525; Kaylyn Tollman 207-522; Michelle Gorton 515.
Tues. Nite Trio: Kris Decker 265-668; Jeff Williams 225; Ben Hasler 640; Wil Murkle 230; Jim Neibaur 239-606; Harold Whismore 230-630.
After Lunch Bunch: Sam Nava 518; Jay Brown 202-582; Rich Day 518; Marvin Voss 207; Jeremy Arnold 529; Bud Becker 508; Lorin Gardner 513; Arlen Hebner 247-203-634; Rusty Larson 514.
Men’s City: Joe Ross 612; Tanner Loon 613; Nick Scherer 225-238-663; Colt Loon 627; Tim Schuler 225-245-679; Russ White 258; Kevin Oderkirk 235; Kevin Erskine256; Jason Serratos 257-673; Jeff Williams 247-645; Kevin Owens 604; Nathan Tollman 246-628; Brian Rapp 247-225-678; David Shada 269-637; Kris Garcia 256-651.
Wed. Night Ladies: Shelley Davis 549; Amy Campbell 508; Kimberly Erskine 202-532; Linda Steude 535; Brandy Schuler 529.
Ladies Thurs. Night: Stephanie Sparks 526; Tammy Fox 237-568; Debbie Sturm 508; Kathy Nakano 512.
Nevada Travelers: Ed Salazar 265-256-705; Kim Lord 229; Andy Allison 225-604; Carrie Rippey 504; Jeremy Adams 255-639; Deana Chase 513; Thelma Black 507.
Caldwelll Bowl Youth
Wed. Youth: Alyssa Hebner 147-132-384; Drake Fullerton 158-356; Stone Stills 159-179-484.
Sat. Trailblazers: Avery Willmore 85-96; Rylan Samson 109-116-316; Jayden Lehman 79; Ivan Ramos 61; Stacey Ricks 103.
Sat. Pinblasters: Alyssa Hebner 144; Jared Mikelson 185; Aubree Meyer 146-155; James White 137; Dylan Ireland 140.
Sat. Blasters: Sam John 173; Zack Garcia 535; Daniel Sturm 213-202-561; Amelia O’Krakel 191-505; Elisabeth Rabideau 184; AJ Moe 131; Clayton Pendergrass 148.
Holiday Mixed Doubles Tournament: It’s time for Caldwell Bowl’s Annual Holiday Mixed Doubles Tournament. The dates are Dec. 1, 7, and 8 at 2:00 PM. The cost is $15 per person. This is a sanctioned tournament. Last year’s average will be used or this year with 21 games. If no average, the bowler bowls scratch. Call 208-459-3400 or come into Caldwell Bowl to sign up.