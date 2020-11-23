Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BOWLING
NAMPA BOWL: League scores for week of Nov. 19
FRIDAY 4’S: Derek Hollingsworth 213-254—647, Deanna Peters 225—602, Cole Roland 225-255—648, Laure Hatch 244-208—629, Ryan Fournier 231-211-279—729, Greg Doramus 215—606, Jeff Erdman 201-235—619
PINBUSTERS: Oliver Hinton 56, Eleazar Flores 53,
STRIKERS: Jasmine Bly 172, Jadyn Cliff 157-150-160—467, Jackson Solis 133, Zachary Elstun 140-153, Carter Hull 177 Matthew Doramus 193-191—547, Brody Chatterton 235—640, Ethan Liedberg 170-135—382, Zach Miller 133, Shawaii Roberson 130-122-114—366, Weslynn Clyne 126
MONDAY SUPER PEEWEES/PEEWEES: Lydia Stillman 70-56, Brock Sarver 34-34
SUPERSTRIKERS: Destiny Watson 160, Brody Chatterton 245-269—698, William McMaster 149, Colby Craddicks 179, Brandon Peck 184-200—555, Sawyer Hope-Audet 142, Sara Tibesar 73-71, Russell Colby 205, Sofia Hope-Faz 133, Isaac Penner 134
MIX IT UP MONDAYS: Les Mabbott 224—606
NATIONAL: Rick Shippy 235-201—629, Chris Shippy 265-228—684, Shon Hasenyager 232-256—643, Derek Hollingsworth 223—610, David Dietz 215-245—632, Jim Kimball 225-247—665
FAIRLANE: Deanna Peters 209, Joey Petratuona 202
EARLYBIRDS: Scott Woodruff 209-258—616, Matt Judd 213-207—609, Glen Bruderer 257—608, Donavon Sloan 270-238—674
CLASSIC: Matt Garner 249-208-215—671, Dallas Burke 269-202—636, Walt Groditski 227-216—619, Mhason Stimpson 279-235-210—724, Sandi Olsen 206-212—610, Ken Wiley 219-278—664, Ryan Fourneer 255, Derek Hollingsworth 258, Sascha Castle 217-212—610, Steve Goldberg 220-247-236—703, Joe Funk 258-213—668