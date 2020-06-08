Editor’s Note: From youth soccer to adult league softball, if it’s being played in Canyon County, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BOWLING
NAMPA BOWL BOWLER SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT: Alexxis Antunez signed her letter of intent to bowl with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri Saturday.
Antunez has represented Nampa Bowl at local, state and national competitions for the past several years. She recently filled the spot of youth leader at Nampa Bowl.
"Alexxis is one of the hardest working athletes that I have worked with in my 30 plus years of coaching," Nampa Bowl Youth Director David A Boomsma said. "She leads by example. Alexxis has natural ability, and knowledge. Her calming ability to work with other youth bowlers make her a key asset to any group, or team. Alexxis exhibits an innate personality that other youth bowlers of all ages want to be like her, follow her leadership, and join her."
WRESTLING
14TH ANNUAL WILDCAT WRESTLING CAMP:
July 20-23, 2020.
Times: 9:00 am – Noon; 1-3 p.m.
Cost: $75 (includes 12 hours of technique, 6 hours of competition wrestling, daily lunch, camp t-shirt).
Open to all individual wrestlers from the city of Nampa ages 8-18.
Contact: Camp Director Todd Cady at tcady@nsd131.org for camp application and more information.