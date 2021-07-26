We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Meridian Youth Baseball 12U-70's All-Star team celebrates after winning the Pacific Northwest Regional Championship last weekend.
Editor’s Note:From youth soccer to adult league softball, this is the space for it. Community Connector will run Tuesdays and is dedicated to sports being played around the community. Send your announcements, photos and results to sports@idahopress.com to be featured in this space. Please include “Community Connector” in the subject line. Deadline for submissions is at noon on Mondays.
BASEBALL
The Meridian Youth Baseball 12u-70's All Star team completed a sweep of the Idaho State Championship and Pacific Northwest Regional Championships last weekend to qualify for the 2021 Babe Ruth World Series August 5-14 in Branson, Missouri.
The tournament is being held at Baseball Parks of America, where they have replica pro fields - with the main field being a replica of Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The MYB 12u-70's All-Star team is 48-5 this summer with five tournament championships and the Idaho State Championship.
BASKETBALL
BOISE STATE BASKETBALL CAMP: The Boise State men’s basketball team will host a youth basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6-18 on August 2-4 inside the Broncos’ practice gym. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day and will include individual instruction from Boise State’s players and coaches. The cost is $175 and includes a Boise State shirt and basketball. Contact David Moats at 307-331-9611 for more information or to sign up.
HORSESHOES
NAMPA HORSESHOE PITCHERS: Looking for a fun way to get outside this summer? Nampa horseshoe pitchers meet every Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. in Lakeview Park. You are welcome to join whether you are a beginner or an experienced pitcher. If you think you would enjoy pithing horseshoes, grab your “shoes” and meet across the street from the jet. For more information call 208-466-8096.